"Lowest IQ players I have ever seen": Arkansas fans call out squad as Razorbacks commit multiple errors in close win vs South Carolina

The ninth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks advanced to the second round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, defeating the 16th-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks 72-68 at Bridgestone Arena. However, Arkansas fans weren’t thrilled with the win, as the Razorbacks nearly squandered a 20-point lead.

A long scoring drought in the middle stages of the second half saw Arkansas’ lead shrink to just one point with 4:20 remaining. The Razorbacks held on, but not before experiencing a late-game scare.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustrations about the Razorbacks' second-half performance.

"Bro...We have some of the lowest IQ players I have ever seen. We won, should get us in the dance...But damn, trying to miss a free throw with a 3 point lead, TB not simply HOLDING the ball. Scary stupid play at times," one fan commented.

"Why would you try miss a free throw to try and go up 4?" one fan asked.

"Don't ever do that again. Should've been a 25 point win," one fan chimed in.

Here are some other reactions.

"Go Hogs! I’ll take it! But man … the pucker factor was off the charts there at the end of the game," one fan shared.

"Nice to see coach Cal still recruiting kids with 0 basketball IQ," one fan replied.

"Oh, they tried SO hard to choke too...." one fan wrote.

Johnell Davis drew the ire of Arkansas fans when he attempted to miss his second free throw with 2.5 seconds left. The Razorbacks led by three at the time, meaning a miss could have given the Gamecocks a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer if they secured the rebound. That scenario didn’t materialize, though, as Davis ended up making the free throw.

Trevon Brazile also committed a turnover just seconds earlier, throwing the ball away near midcourt. That led to a dunk from Cam Scott, cutting Arkansas’ lead to 70-68 with 3.2 seconds left.

Arkansas leans on balanced offense to beat South Carolina in SEC clash

Four players scored in double figures for the Razorbacks, who will next face the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday. Trevon Brazile led Arkansas in scoring with 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

D.J. Wagner (21) and Trevon Brazile (4) in action against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. Photo: Imagn

Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo also stepped up for coach John Calipari, each scoring 14 points. D.J. Wagner added 13 points and six assists, helping the Razorbacks extend their winning streak to three games.

