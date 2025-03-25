LSU celebrates grand win over FSU as Kim Mulkey's team powers through second round of March Madness

Kim Mulkey's No. 3 seed LSU took down No. 6 seed Florida State 101-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday. After the final whistle, the Tigers celebrated heading into the Sweet 16 in style with their fans at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Ad

Here is the video of the LSU team celebrating its dominant win over FSU wth its supporters:

Ad

Trending

Notably, this was also the last game of the season that the Tigers played in Baton Rouge.

Mikaylah Williams led the scoring for LSU against Florida State with 28 points, while adding one rebound and one assist. Her teammate Aneesah Morrow contributed 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Sa'Myah Smith recorded 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

For Florida State, Ta'Niya Latson scored a game-high 30 points and had seven rebounds along with four assists. She didn't get much support from her teammates, apart from Makayla Timpson who tallied 14 points and nine rebounds.

Ad

Kim Mulkey's LSU will face NC State in Sweet 16 of 2025 NCAA Tournament

LSU Tigers HC Kim Mulkey - Source: Imagn

Kim Mulkey's LSU (30-5) will face No. 2 seed NC State in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT from Spokane Arena in Washington.

Ad

In her post-game press conference after beating LSU, Mulkey spoke highly about the Wolfpack, but insisted that her team plans to make it to the Elite Eight.

"I recall that I love Wes, their coach, Moore," Mulkey said. "Great guard play. Great guard play. We were able to beat them, and Wes was very complimentary of our team after the game.

Ad

"So you’ll see outstanding guard play. I think it will be two well-coached teams. And we’re vying to win one more game to get to an Elite Eight. They beat some good teams in the ACC. So they’re probably much better today than they were when we played them, and I hope and think that we’re much better."

The Wolfpack beat No. 15 seed Vermont in the first round of March Madness before crushing No. 7 seed Michigan State 83-49 in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here