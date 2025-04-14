  • home icon
LSU draft prospect Aneesah Morrow credits Angel Reese, Kim Mulkey for elevating her game

By Arnold
Modified Apr 14, 2025 19:36 GMT
(Image Credits - IMAGN)
LSU draft prospect Aneesah Morrow credits Angel Reese, Kim Mulkey for elevating her game

Aneesah Morrow is regarded as a top-10 pick in this year's WNBA draft. She began her collegiate career at DePaul in 2021 before transferring to LSU in 2023, where she played for two more seasons.

In her first season with the Tigers, Morrow played alongside Angel Reese, who went pro last year. In an interview with "Ballislife" on Sunday, Morrow credited Reese for helping her navigate the high expectations that came with the LSU shirt.

“Angel helped me a lot at LSU, especially at boards,” Morrow said. “It’ll be interesting playing against her and seeing how we’ve changed. Being with Angel every day at practice and seeing the media impact and how she handled it, I really learned a lot from her.”
Morrow also praised LSU coach Kim Mulkey for giving her the confidence to perform on the big stage while helping her hone her skills.

“Coach Kim tried to instill as much confidence in me as she could,” Morrow said. “She always told me to be who I am, don’t change for anybody, and keep growing my game.”

After playing four years of college basketball, it will be interesting to see where Morrow lands in the WNBA.

Aneesah Morrow enters the 2025 WNBA draft on the back of a solid season at LSU

LSU Tigers star Aneesah Morrow - Source: Getty
LSU Tigers star Aneesah Morrow - Source: Getty

Aneesah Morrow boosted her draft stock significantly in her final year at LSU. She won the Katrina McClain Award and was named the First-team All-American by USWBA.

Morrow averaged 18.7 points, 1.6 assists and an NCAA-high 13.5 rebounds per game last season. She helped the Tigers reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, where UCLA knocked them out.

Notably, Morrow is one of just two women in NCAA history with more than 100 double-doubles. She racked up 600 points and 450 rebounds in her final season at LSU.

