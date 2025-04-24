LSU fans get fired up as Angel Reese return scheduled for WNBA preseason game: "Wouldn't miss it for the world"

Former LSU player Angel Reese will return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with the Chicago Sky for a WNBA Preseason game. While the collegiate season has ended, fans can now shift their attention to the return of their former superstar.

Reese and the Sky will be playing a Preseason game on May 2 at the PMAC Arena. Hearing this news, the LSU faithful went absolutely berserk on social media and we can expect such excitement at the PMAC Arena on the return of one of their own.

"Wouldn't miss it for the world! Will most definitely be there!!!" a passionate fan reacted.

"We ready," wrote another fan.

"I'm sooooooo excited, Let's Goooo," a user shared.

"The true champion," another netizen highlighted.

"Our queen is back," wrote another LSU fan.

"The one and only," a supporter shared.

The LSU Women's basketball social media handle announced the return of Angel Reese to the PMAC Arena in a grand fashion.

"The PMAC return of the Bayou Barbie. Coming next Friday, May 2," LSU captioned the post.

The Chicago Sky will face the Brazil National Team at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as they aim to kick off their 2025 WNBA campaign.

Kim Mulkey-led LSU Tigers are looking to adapt and improve for the upcoming season

It has been a tough off-season for Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey as six players have left the program and entered the transfer portal. The Tigers were looking to replicate their 2023 NCAA title run this season, but they fell short against UCLA in the Elite Eight round.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-LSU vs NC State - Source: Imagn

While some of the outgoing players were fringe pieces for Mulkey, the departure of Last-Tear Poa and Aalyah Del Rosario have brought down the quality of the program. But a champion coach like Mulkey will hope to find a way to rejig this team and again make them a contender.

The 62-year-old appeared in an interview with WAFB9 Sports on Tuesday and shared her thoughts on LSU players leaving for the transfer portal. She also stated how the program needs to adapt and improve to remain a championship-worthy program.

"We better adapt or die. So for every player that we lose, you hate it, but you bring somebody in. And my philosophy on that is to bring in players that can help you continue to be relevant in women's basketball. And we feel like we're going to do that, and we're not done yet," Mulkey said.

The Tigers finished third in the SEC Conference with a 12-4 record while reaching the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. With Flau'Jae Johnson leading the Tigers, Mulkey will look to guide the team to greater heights next season.

