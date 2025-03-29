"LSU fans don't play": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia shows fan's custom gift for $1.5M NIL-valued hooper

Flau'jae Johnson is beloved among LSU Tigers fans and her mother, Kia Brooks, showed off just how much she loved with the latest Instagram post. On Friday, Brooks shared a video of an LSU fan giving her custom-made earrings for Johnson made with drawings of the guard.

"LSU fans don't play about our girls, ok! The cutest custom earring," Brooks wrote in the video.

The fan handed Kia Brooks earrings of the $1.5M NIL-valued guard (per On3) and a team photo. Johnson's mother exclaimed with joy and wrote in the caption of the video:

"We love and appreciate all of the nice gifts, you fans are really amazing !! 🙏🏾💜🥹"

The fan met Brooks after the LSU Tigers' 80-73 win over the NC State Wolfpack on Friday. Flau'jae Johnson struggled with an eye injury and finished with three points, five rebounds and four assists.

With the win, the Tigers have booked their spot in the Elite Eight for the third consecutive year. After winning the national championship in 2023, Johnson and the Tigers exited after the Elite Eight loss to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes last campaign.

This time around, LSU is hoping to go further and win its second NCAA title. The Tigers will face No. 1 UCLA on Sunday to advance to the Final Four.

Kia Brooks shared her busy schedule, supporting Flau'jae Johnson's career

Kia Brooks is involved in Flau'jae Johnson's career as her manager. She helps the guard negotiate her NIL deals and is a constant presence on the sidelines during LSU games.

On Wednesday, TOGETHXR shared an interview with Brooks on X where she explained how she gets ready for Johnson's games.

"Ever since I've been rolling on the road with Flau'jae with basketball, I've been getting dressed in the car," Brooks said. "I'm a mom, so I'm going to take care of myself last and everybody else first. It's just part of being a mom. It's just a lot, but you get it done. These are your kids, they need to see you.

"They knew your voice since they were in your womb. So, when they hear you yelling and screaming, 'Hey hey, come on, you can do it. You can do it Flau'jae. ... ,' another beast is gonna unfold. I don't need her to be nervous about nothing else. I need her to know that we're right here."

Flau'jae Johnson has always thanked her mother for her consistent support and for helping her manage successful careers as a basketball player and musician.

