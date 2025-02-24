LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne drops 5-word reaction on Tigers hooper Trace Young IG dump ft. Flau’jae Johnson

LSU Tigers star Trace Young posted several new photos on his social media page on Sunday, including one with Flau'jae Johnson.

The 23-year-old shared the post on his Instagram handle and captioned it:

"Rooted in love🥀 †"

The post consists of several moments of Trace Young working out in the gym and taking a shoot with LSU female basketball star Flau'jae Johnson. There is also a picture with his dog, a celebratory moment with his teammates, a picture where he dunked a basket and many more.

The post caught the attention of LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, who reacted with a five-word comment that said:

"That’s just how we do."

The guard's post also got other comments from fans with one saying:

"Everything lit," a fan said.

"What a guy," another fan said.

Fans' reaction on Tigers hooper Trace Young's IG dump (Credit: IG/@trace.young)

"Love it I also got a cane corso🔥🔥🙌," mentioned one fan.

"All love ganger," a fan commented.

"I like your cut g," one fan replied.

Meanwhile, this season, Trace Young has seen his playing time limited in the LSU team, having just featured seven times for the Tigers. He last made an appearance on the court in LSU's win against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Feb. 19, having played just one minute in the game.

The 6-foot-3 guard has struggled to get playing time, spending most games on the bench, including the recent clash against the No. 2 Florida Gators on Sunday, which ended in a loss.

NCAA Basketball: Stetson at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Trace Young left out in LSU's loss against the Gators

The LSU Tigers fell to a defeat in their recent game against the Florida Gators on Sunday 65-79, with Trace Young also not seeing any minute on the court.

Matt McMahon's team entered the game on a two-game winning streak, having defeated the Oklahoma Sooners and South Carolina Gamecocks in consecutive outings.

However, they were unable to sustain their momentum and suffered a setback at the hands of the Gators at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers started the game brightly, winning the first half, 37-31, but were unable to sustain the momentum, crumbling to 48-28 effort in the second half.

Following the defeat, LSU sits in 15th in the Southeastern Conference standings with an overall record of 14-13, with four games left to play before the start of March Madness.

Matt McMahon's men will welcome the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers to their home ground on Wednesday and will aim to get back to winning ways. They will try to end their poor season on a victorious note.

