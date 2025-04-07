  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  LSU head coach Kim Mulkey gets hyped as Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval commits to the Tigers

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Apr 07, 2025 17:50 GMT
Former Notre Dame star Kate Koval and LSU HC Kim Mulkey on IG. Image via @katekoval and @lsuwbkb

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey has moved on from the NCAA Tournament disappointment and landed a commitment from Notre Dame’s Kate Koval. Mulkey shared her excitement about the transfers with a goofy post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Koval was originally recruited by LSU a year ago after the 6-foot-5 forward's stellar senior season at Long Island Lutheran High. She averaged 15.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game on 60.7 shooting from the field as a senior. As a result, Koval was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Girls Basketball National Player of the Year. She also won Gatorade Player of the Year three times.

“Kate is truly one of a kind—an excellent teammate, she’s grown into a tremendous leader,” Koval’s head coach at Long Island Lutheran, Christina Raiti said via On3.
“She has elite footwork with her back to the basket, but also has the ability to step out and knock down shots behind the arc. Kate performs against the best of the best and her performance never wavers.”

Notre Dame's Kate Koval joins LSU

Former Notre Dame center Kate Koval joined LSU after she entered the NCAA transfer portal. The five-star recruit in the 2024 class joins senior guard Olivia Miles and junior Emma Risch for the Fighting Irish, which finished the season 28-6 and as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. She said goodbye to the Fighting Irish in a social media post.

“Although I’ve only been here for a year, this place has had a tremendous impact on me,” Koval wrote. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a special program and university, even if just for a short time. To my coaches, teammates, and everyone who supported me along the way—thank you.
"I’ve learned so much during my time here, and I’ll carry those lessons with me wherever I go. To the Notre Dame fans—thank you for your unwavering support, your passion, and the love you’ve shown through every high and low. Playing in front of you is an experience I will always treasure.”
Koval concluded her freshman season at Notre Dame with 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes per game. She started 10 of her 32 games and averaged just over 15 minutes per game as Notre Dame advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Edited by Krutik Jain
