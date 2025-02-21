LSU Tigers senior Aneesah Morrow didn't feature in the team's 79-63 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday. This comes after she was deemed questionable ahead of the game. In her absence, forward Jersey Wolfenbarger stepped up, posting a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Ad

After the game, LSU coach Kim Mulkey shared an optimistic update on Morrow, who is on pace to finish her career with the third-most rebounds in NCAA Division I history. Thursday's game was actually Morrow's first missed game in her four-year career.

"Aneesah has no structural damage, no ligaments, no broken bones," Staley said after she was injured against Texas. "She got stepped on in the Texas game, if you guys remember. And she took herself out, but then put herself back in. It was just a contusion, and it’s just sore."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Morrow's absence, LSU was well led by guard Flau'jae Johnson, who contributed 21 points along with two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes. Forward Sa'Myah Smith dominated the paint with 12 rebounds and 11 points. Mikaylah Williams (12 points) and Kailyn Gilbert (15 points off the bench) were the other remaining double figures for LSU on the night.

Morrow is enjoying a fine season on the court for the Tigers. She is averaging 18.1 points and 14.4 rebounds per game. Her rebounds average is the highest in the country while a personal career high as well.

Ad

Why Dawn Staley avoided starting Aneesah Morrow against Georgia?

Dawn Staley also mentioned that with a tough schedule to follow, it was only fair for her to sit Morrow for the Georgia game.

"And what better time to rest than tonight? Because of what you guys said, the last few days have been tough as nails," Staley added. "Things that we’re getting ready to see. So for these two guys to have double roles in her absence has to build their confidence, which, as they say, God works in mysterious ways."

The No. 7 Tigers upcoming schedule includes a game on Sunday against No. 18 Kentucky. On February 27, the team will face No. 18 Alabama. Lastly, on March 2, they will play unranked Ole Miss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here