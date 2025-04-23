"LSU is overrated" "This one hurt": Fans react as Kim Mulkey's Tigers lose Mjracle Sheppard to transfer portal

Fans reacted, as in a dramatic turn of events, Mjracle Sheppard entered the transfer portal. She becomes the sixth LSU player to do so, leaving the Kim Mulkey-led program.

The guard was transferred into LSU ahead of the last season after featuring for Mississippi State a year ago. With two years of eligibility remaining, Mjracle Sheppard is keen to try out the portal once again.

After the news broke, fans were infuriated, as some feel it's a big blow for Mulkey and her program while others blamed LSU and labeled the Tigers as overrated.

"LSU is overrated," an angry fan reacted.

"Whyyyyyy," questioned another user.

"Knew it was coming," a fan shared.

"Whyyy!!!! Didn't get a chance to really see her play," another user stated.

"This one hurt," a LSU fan reacted.

"Nooooo I liked her hustle she could've been developed into some I think," a disappointed fan wrote.

She played 32 games for the LSU Tigers, with two starts, and played a role from the bench as Kim Mulkey's team reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Mjracle Sheppard becomes sixth LSU player to enter the transfer portal

NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - LSU vs Florida - Source: Imagn

The Kent (Washington) native became the sixth player from the LSU Tigers to join the transfer portal this year. She joined LSU ahead of the 2023-24 season from the portal. Before that, she used to turn up for the Mississippi State.

Mjracle Sheppard was a bench piece for LSU last season, averaging 3.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game with 43.7% from the field. She registered 32 steals and 21 assists throughout the year, averaging 12.5 minutes per game on the court.

Sheppard dropped double-digit points in five of 32 games last season for LSU. Her season-high was 12 points in her first start in the SEC tournament quarterfinal against Florida. The 23-year-old guard was a key rotation piece for Mulkey, who used her as a defensive option.

Mjracle Sheppard's biggest highlight of the season for LSU was her matchup with Florida State's Ta'Niye Latson in the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

The guard enters the portal, joining five other LSU players - Sa'Myah Smith, Amani Bartlett, LastTear Poa, Aalyah Del Rosario and Jersey Wolfenbarger. It remains to be seen where the 23-year-old ends up for the upcoming campaign.

