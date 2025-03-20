CAVA, a prominent Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand with over 300 locations across the U.S., has partnered with LSU basketball star Aneesah Morrow in a new NIL deal.

Morrow is part of CAVA’s latest marketing campaign ahead of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Morrow shared her excitement about the partnership in a video posted on her Instagram on Thursday, saying:

“What I look for in a good meal is good nutrition for competition, being able to feel my best, but also having the nutrients that I need to perform at the highest level. When I eat a good meal before a workout, I feel energetic. I feel like I could take on any challenge that is thrown at me...

...As a busy student athlete, my schedule is kind of hectic, and being able to go to class and study table, meet with my advisor, get extra treatment before practice, and CAVA is so convenient… Thanks, Cava, for keeping me fueled for competition.”

Aneesah Morrow’s remarkable season at LSU

Aneesah Morrow, a Naismith Player of the Year Award semifinalist, leads the NCAA with 13.6 rebounds per game while recording 27 double-doubles and averaging 18.5 points per game. No. 3 seed LSU will host San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament opener Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The senior forward has been a key player for LSU, she has posted eight games with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds, including two games where she recorded 20 points and 20 rebounds.

Her strong game has earned her First-Team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team honors. She is also a finalist for multiple national players of the year awards.

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey had high praise for Morrow during a recent press conference:

“Well, her personality is not just loud... her personality is a quiet, confident, hard worker. She just fights for everything she gets. And undersized post player, just relentless rebounder. She'll go down in the history of my coaching as one of the all-time greats. And she was rewarded this year being recognized on all American teams and all conference teams as she should have been.”

Aneesah Morrow is making history this season, becoming one of only two NCAA Division I players to achieve over 100 career double-doubles and one of just eight players to exceed 2,500 career points and 1,500 rebounds.

