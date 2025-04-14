LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson commends Aneesah Morrow, Hailey Van Lith ahead of Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and more for helping their “WNBA draft stock”

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson would not be entering this year's WNBA draft, but she did not forget to give her former teammates flowers. The draft is scheduled to take place in New York City on Monday, and it is already heating up as one of the most anticipated events of the year.

In the latest episode of her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, which was shared on Instagram on Sunday, Johnson chose Aneesah Morrow and Hailey Van Lith as players that helped their WNBA draft stock the most.

The Lady Tigers guard chose her former teammates ahead of Paige Bueckers, the projected top pick for the draft, USC's Kiki Iriafen and other players who entered for the draft this year.

"I would say Ness and I would say Hailey Van Lith," Johnson said. "I feel like they had Ness really low on the board, and I think that she got a lot of people showing her she's really a dog. I gotta say Hailey Van Lith. She went to TCU and and did her stuff, you feel me? ... I'm proud of her success. I'm proud of her faith and she just continuing to do her thing."

Dubbed the "double-double queen," Morrow is one of two DI players, including Courtney Paris, in history to record over 100 career games with a double-double. She helped LSU to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, averaging 18.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.6 assists.

Van Lith was impressive as well, becoming the first NCAA basketball player to take three schools to the Elite Eight. The LSU transfer helped TCU to its first Big 12 Tournament title, earning the Big 12 Player of the Year recognition and Newcomer of the Year honor.

Flau'jae Johnson posts cryptic message as she will forgo the 2025 WNBA draft

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson confirmed she would not enter the 2025 WNBA draft, preferring to continue her collegiate basketball career. However, she posted on X, which fueled speculation that she might not be interested in remaining with the Lady Tigers for next season.

The Georgia native posted a carousel of photos from her season with LSU on Saturday, which she captioned:

"4 out," along with a crying face and a tiger face emojis.

Johnson played a crucial role in LSU's impressive campaign, averaging 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks. She helped Kim Mulkey's Lady Tigers to the Elite Eight, where they ultimately fell to the high-flying UCLA in the women's NCAA Tournament.

