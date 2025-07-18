LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson reacted to her boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr.'s Instagram post on Thursday. Hilton, a wide receiver for the LSU football team, shared a series of photos from the team's media day.

The post included six different snapshots of Hilton dressed in a suit and posing in front of LSU backdrops. He paired the visuals with a Bible verse in the caption.

"But Jesus overheard them and said to Jairus, "Don't be afraid. Just have faith. Mark‬ ‭5:36," Hilton wrote.‬ ‭

The post has sparked a number of reactions, one of which was from Flau'jae Johnson, who reacted with two emojis.

"3️⃣💕," Johnson wrote, referencing Hilton's No. 3 jersey.

Chris Hilton also responded with emojis.

"♥️♥️," he wrote.

The post sparked reactions from a couple of Hilton's football teammates as well, including Princeton Malbrue and Garrett Nussmeier, who reacted with emojis.

"🙏🏾🔥," Malbrue wrote.

"🫶🏻♾️," wrote Nussmeier.

Fans also reacted to the post.

"Time to show em 3," one said.

"Breakout szn 🔜," said another.

"Break out year, everybody in football gonna know the name Cris Hilton," another wrote.

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson reacts to BF Chris Hilton Jr's snaps from SEC Football Media Days. (Image via Instagram @c.hiltonjr)

Chris Hilton Jr., a 6-foot wide receiver, is heading into his senior year with the LSU Tigers football team.

Meanwhile, Flau'jae Johnson wrapped up her junior season with the LSU women's basketball team, where she averaged an impressive 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. She's now preparing for her final college basketball season.

The two players have been in a relationship for a while and share pictures on social media.

"It's because so many people doubt me,": Flau'jae Johnson on why she makes music despite her basketball success

Beyond being a college basketball player, Flau'Jae Johnson also pursues a music career as a rapper. In fact, music was her main dream for most of her early life. It wasn't until college basketball offers started rolling in that she began to seriously consider basketball as a potential career path.

On the Club Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Johnson revealed why she still holds on to rap despite her success in basketball.

"It's because so many people doubt me," Johnson said. "I feel like people don't give me a chance just because I play basketball, you know what I'm saying? They don't really give the music a chance."

Johnson has had many songs released over the years, including Need You By My Side, which she released in 2025.

