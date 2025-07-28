LSU's Flau'jae Johnson refutes A'ja Wilson’s bold claim: “It's not physically possible” 

LSU's standout Flau'jae Johnson weighed in on Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson's claim, which sparked debate among basketball fans.Wilson claimed she could beat New York Knicks' Josh Hart in a 1-on-1 game during her appearance on the &quot;Roommates Show&quot; in November.“(It) would be like 8 to 11, me … I get ball first? Yeah, you’re not going to get it back,&quot; she said.“I’m not saying you’re going to go scoreless, but 8 to 11 I feel like is pretty solid. … So, what do you think you’ll be, Josh? Don’t piss me off,&quot; she added.Hart replied confidently, saying he would win 11–2, then conceded slightly, saying it would be 11–7.“Okay, that’s fair. … You got 7? Okay.”On the &quot;Club Shay Shay&quot; podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Flau'jae Johnson said it was physically possible for that to be true:“I just don’t … it’s not physically possible,” she said. “You know what I’m saying? Like, I could barely grab rim—you’re talking about over the backboard. But, like, no NBA player … no.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSharpe took it further, asking how top WNBA players like Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and 'A'ja Wilson would fare against fringe NBA players. Johnson responded:“You know how hard it is to get in the NBA? Literally, I got a new appreciation for Summer League. I’m, like, all these guys are playing for, like, one or two spots. And these guys are booming, and they’re seven-footers. “But I can’t get in that argument because I know I can’t. I’ll tell you that. Like, you’re six-eight and the point guard. What am I about to do? I’m 5’10”, almost 5’11”, right?”Flau'jae Johnson returns to Savannah for the third Annual Giveback WeekendFlau'jae Johnson returned to her hometown of Savannah to host her third annual Back To School Giveback Weekend with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund at EnMarket Arena.“This Giveback Weekend is about showing up,” Johnson said. “I’ve seen how cancer touches families, and I wanted to help bring care to the people who need it. Everyone deserves a chance to catch it early, stay healthy and feel supported.”The weekend concluded with a free community festival on Saturday, featuring a live performance from Johnson, music, food and activities for families.“This event means everything to me,” Flau'jae Johnson added. “Coming back to Savannah and being able to give back—with love, energy and support—is something I don’t take for granted. This is where my story started, and I want every kid here to feel like their story matters too.”For the first time at the event, the Telfair Mobile Mammography Unit from St. Joseph's/Candler offered mobile mammograms.