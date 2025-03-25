LSU's Flau'jae Johnson sends heartfelt message to USC's JuJu Watkins following knee injury 

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson sent a message of support for USC’s JuJu Watkins after the standout sophomore guard hurt her knee in Monday’s NCAA Tournament second-round game against Mississippi State.

Ad

Watkins, vital to the Trojans' top-seeded campaign, collided with a defender on a fast break in the first quarter. The sophomore standout immediately grabbed her right knee in visible pain, prompting trainers to rush to her side. After several minutes of treatment, Watkins was carried into the tunnel, unable to walk on her own.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

ESPN's Holly Rowe later reported that Watkins was wheeled out for further testing since USC’s home gym lacked an MRI machine.

Following the incident, Johnson took to X/Twitter to send a message of support:

"I pray JuJu okay. Hate to see it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watkins’ injury leaves USC facing an uncertain path forward in the tournament, as she had been one of the top contenders for national player of the year.

JuJu Watkins' knee injury update

JuJu Watkins injured her knee early in USC’s March Madness second-round game against No. 9 Mississippi State in Los Angeles. USC, the top seed, was ahead 13-2 when it happened. With 4:43 left in the first quarter, Watkins collapsed, and officials reviewed the play for a flagrant foul. They called it a common foul on MSU’s Chandler Prater instead.

Ad

USC fans expressed their frustration, booing the Bulldogs for much of the game after the incident. At halftime, USC announced Watkins, who averages 24.6 points per game, the second-highest in the country, would not return.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rowe added that Watkins was likely headed to a medical facility for an MRI, as the arena lacked the necessary equipment:

"There is not an MRI machine here at the GC, so we did see JuJu Watkins being wheeled out of the building," Rowe said on the broadcast. "We’re believing she’s being, going to a tech medical center for further MRI imaging. You can only do so much with a manual ligament test."

Ad

Watkins’ injury follows a scare in USC’s first-round win over UNC Greensboro. She twisted her ankle on a drive to the basket but returned to finish the game after briefly exiting.

Before her injury against Mississippi State, Watkins had three points, one rebound and two assists. Avery Howell stepped in to shoot and make two free throws in her place.

Also Read: USC star JuJu Watkins spotted courtside with $37,746,650 NFL star during Cal March Madness game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here