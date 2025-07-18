LSU's Flau’jae Johnson shares how one quality can set her apart in the WNBA

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson boldly stated she can excel in the WNBA because of the discipline she developed during her high school days.

The 5-foot-10 incoming senior was a guest in "Club Shay Shay" with host and former NFL champion Shannon Sharpe. One topic they discussed is the next step in her basketball career — the WNBA.

The player-cum-rapper was proud to say that one thing that she can excel in the WNBA is with that quality on her sleeve.

"I’m going to excel in that category because I’ve been on a 5 a.m. routine since high school. I’ve been disciplined since high school," Johnson said (Timestamp: 11:19).

"I first started getting on the circuit in 10th grade, so I told myself: I’m going to become a McDonald’s All-American. I did four workouts a day for two years straight, and I became a McDonald’s All-American. So like, my routine is there," she added.

The Savannah, Georgia native elaborated that she sets herself up on a dream of being successful in the women's professional circuit. She believes that performing the basketball-related tasks assigned to her — the workouts, shootarounds and other activities — daily would help her achieve that goal.

Last season, Flau'jae Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game, helping the Tigers make the NCAA Tournament. LSU made the Elite Eight but was ousted by UCLA, 72-65.

Flau'jae Johnson wants to keep that routine intact when she gets into the WNBA

Flau'jae Johnson told Shannon Sharpe that she wants to keep the similar routine intact when she finishes college and ventures into the WNBA and resumes her rapping career.

Johnson, who likes to call herself "The Executioner" because of her penchant for doing things brilliantly, pointed out she doesn't want to waste her time on nonsensical things and works with a purpose.

"I got time stamps all day like when I'm doing this time like time blocks. I like to get stuff done and in my profession you keep the main thing the main thing, but all those hours you got that's when you building your dream at." the LSU guard said (Timestamp 12:40).

Johnson will attempt to lead LSU to its second title in four years this season and the team is one of the favorites to win the NCAA women's basketball crown.

The team will still have prolific guard Mikaylah Williams and off-the-bench spark Kailyn Gilbert on the roster and acquired top transfers Amiya Joyner, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Kate Koval. They'll also bring in a highly-touted freshmen crew in Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson and Bella Hines for this season.

But to achieve the goal, the Lady Tigers should outseat South Carolina at the top of the SEC and dethrone reigning champions UConn.

