LSU's Flau’jae Johnson shares romantic snap with BF Chris Hilton Jr. after FIBA AmeriCup victory

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson took a break from celebrating USA's AmeriCup win to gush over her boyfriend, Chris Hilton. Johnson posted a romantic snap of herself and Hilton on her Instagram story.
In the post which was shared on Monday, the LSU powerhouse couple shared a kiss while Johnson took a mirror selfie.
"Forever to Go," Johnson wrote.
Johnson and Hilton began dating last year and went Instagram official on Christmas Day. The couple has often featured in each other's posts, showing their love and support across their social media platforms.
While Johnson thrived in LSU's basketball program, her boyfriend struggled with injury which affected his place in the football team's lineup. The wide receiver completed his redshirt junior season with the Tigers and has another year of eligibility remaining.
He is expected to return for another season with LSU, where he will have a chance at earning a full-time role. Meanwhile, Johnson will return for her senior year, and expected to take on a leadership role as the Tigers aim to dominate next season.
Flau'jae Johnson's Team USA won AmeriCup gold medal
Flau'jae Johnson earned her first gold medal on the international, helping Team USA defeat Brazil 92-84 to win the 2025 women's FIBA AmeriCup. Johnson was a part of a squad consisting of 12 collegiate players who went a perfect 7-0 in Santiago, Chile.
The LSU star averaged 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. She produced her best performance in the quarterfinal against the Domincan Republic, recording a game-high 22 points, with seven rebounds and two assists. Johnson also became the ninth USA player to record 20+ points in an AmeriCup game.
Johnson recorded scored 25 points during Sunday's final, but Vanderbilt star Mikayla Blakes recorded 27 and became the tournament's MVP. Notre Dame's Meanwhile, Hannah Hidalgo was named to the tournament's All-Star Five.
It was Team USA's fifth AmeriCup title, surpassing Cuba's four. Sunday's win also meant that it punched its ticket to the 2026 FIBA World Cup in Berlin, Germany, in September.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here