LSU’s Last-Tear Poa drops 4-word reaction as ex-teammate Hailey Van Lith leads TCU to Elite Eight

TCU star Hailey Van Lith guided her team to the Elite Eight on Saturday after the Horned Frogs defeated the Fighting Irish in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The guard's impressive performance was shared by Bleacher Report on Instagram with the caption:

"HVL is also headed to her 5th straight Elite 8 and became the first player to lead 3 different programs to the Elite 8 😳 🔥."

The post also came with an inscribed caption that read:

"HAILEY VAN LITH LEADS TCU WBB TO FIRST ELITE 8"

The second frame of the post had a compilation of the 23-year-old dominating the game and causing problems for her opponent. Her performance caught the attention of her former LSU teammate, Last-Tear Poa, who shared the post on her Instagram story with a four-word inscribed caption:

"Go show out bby!!"

Last-Tear Poa's post on her Instagram story (Credit: IG/@lasttear_poa11)

Hailey Van Lith had one of the best games of her life as the No. 2 seed TCU Horned Frogs (34-3) claimed a comfortable 71-62 victory over the No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (28-6). TCU did not start the game well and ended up losing the first half 33-35, but in the second half, the team fought back to claim it 38-27.

Van Lith was the star of the day, scoring the most points in the game. The guard had 26 points and nine rebounds. She was joined in the double-digit points by Sedona Prince, who recorded 21 points and six rebounds, and Madison Conner with 13 points.

Hailey Van Lith reflects on tough encounter

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

After the game, Van Lith spoke about the challenges of facing Notre Dame's star guards and also winning the battle against them.

“When I play another really good guard, my goal of the game is to win that battle," Van Lith said. "Whatever guard I’m going up against, I want to win that battle against that guard.

"I did a really good job all year of winning most of the battles against the other elite guards that I play. So it’s not necessarily personal or anything, but my goal is to go out there and play better than their best point anything."

Hailey Van Lith will be looking to help the Horned Frogs when they face the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns on Monday at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. A win will take the Horned Frogs into the last four of the NCAA Tournament.

