LSU's Last-Tear Poa drops a special 4-word message for $4.1M NIL-valued Livvy Dunne on her senior night

LSU senior guard Last-Tear Poa showed love to gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne, who was honored during the program's senior night alongside the Tigers gymnastics team on Friday. Dunne shared a clip of the emotional event at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge on Instagram, with a caption expressing her gratitude to LSU fans.

"Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me!" she wrote.

Fellow LSU student-athlete Poa dropped her reaction in the comment section.

"Happy Senior Day Darling🐯👑," the LSU senior wrote.

Last-Tear Poa drops a comment on Livvy Dune's IG post. Image via @livvydunne

Livvy Dunne is a fifth-year athlete, a social media star and one of the most prominent faces in the name, image and likeness era, with an NIL valuation of $4.1 million per On3. However, the LSU star is battling an injury and has not featured for the Tigers since Jan. 24.

Last-Tear Poa's family surprises her on LSU senior night

Last-Tear Poa's family flew all the way from Australia to surprise the LSU star on her senior night. A video of the emotional moment was shared on the program's Instagram page a week ago.

"Senior Surprise 🥹 Last-Tear Poa’s family flew in from Australia to surprise her for senior day 💜💛," the post was captioned.

The post featured photos of an excited Poa hugging her family. The next was a video showing a surprised Poa walking into the arena and rushing to meet her parents, brother and sister.

Poa has endured a tough season with LSU. First, she was not included in the Tigers' roster during their preseason games after she filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services after her P-1A athlete visa application was denied, preventing her from pursuing NIL opportunities.

She has also struggled for playing time on the court, averaging 2.3 points per game and 2.0 assists in the 18 games she has appeared in this season. Poa also missed two games in January against Texas A&M and Oklahoma. LSU coach Kim Mulkey revealed the senior guard was being disciplined for breaking a team rule.

However, she featured in LSU's 56-49 loss to Texas in the SEC Tournament semifinal on Saturday night. Poa recorded three points and one rebound in 20 minutes of play.

Despite the adversity, Poa continues to provide leadership for the LSU team, especially in terms of her clutch performances and defensive skills. Her contributions in terms of assists, defense and intangibles continue to make her an essential part of LSU's success story despite limited time on the court.

