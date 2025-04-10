LSU’s Last-Tear Poa shares cryptic post on jealousy after hitting the transfer portal

On Thursday, days after announcing her decision to enter the transfer portal, LSU women's basketball star Last-Tear Poa shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

"JEALOUSY is real," she wrote. "These people will sit and swear they ain't bothered, but secretly be OBSESSED with you. Plotting, watching your every move, waiting for any little thing to CRITICIZE. They smile in your face but deep down they can't stand to see you winning."

The post concluded:

"So, let them watch. Let them hate. Let them plot. You just keep doing YOU, because at the end of the day, they're just mad they're not you."

Last-Tear Poa shares cryptic post on IG story. Image via @lasttear_poa11

Poa endured a difficult season with LSU and was left out of the team at the start of the season. The Australian international filed a lawsuit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) after her P-1A visa application was denied. She was unable to secure Name, Image and Likeness deals due to the denial.

However, Poa returned to court later in the season but still struggled with playing minutes. Despite the limitations, she finished her season averaging 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 24.5% shooting per game.

Last-Tear Poa enters transfer portal ahead of 2025-26 season

Last week Wednesday afternoon, LSU guard Last-Tear Poa announced that she would be entering the transfer portal. Poa, who is entering her fifth year, joined the Lady Tigers during her sophomore campaign after taking Northwest Florida State to its first NJCAA National Championship. She also won the NJCAA Tournament MVP.

Poa was part of the LSU roster that won the program's first natty in 2023. She played in all of LSU’s 36 games, starting two and led the team in shooting from the free-throw line with 87.9 percent.

In her senior season with LSU, Poa scored a total of 59 points and hit 30 free throws from 41 attempts. She also added 29 rebounds to end her stay with the Tigers.

