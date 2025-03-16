Last-Tear Poa on Sunday praised Chicago Sky star Angel Reese for her achievements since moving to the WNBA. Both players were LSU teammates before Reese made the move up to the pros. Reese was phenomenal with the Tigers and has taken that brilliance to the WNBA, becoming an important player for the Chicago Sky.

Poa, who had a good relationship with Reese before Reese moved to the Sky, reposted a post highlighting the Sky star's achievements on her Instagram.

Last-Tear Poa shows support to ex-teammate Angel Reese (Image by Instagram/@lasttear-poa)

These achievements are: First Defensive Player of the Year in Unrivaled League history, first women's athlete with a McDonald’s meal, first cover athlete for Reese's Puffs cereal, first professional basketball player (male or female) to land a solo cover on American Vogue and the highest single-season rounding average in WNBA history.

Poa, who is in her final year at LSU, will also look to follow in Reese's footsteps by declaring for the WNBA draft.

How good has Angel Reese been for Chicago?

Before moving to the WNBA, Angel Reese already showed signs of what she could do when she was in the NCAA with LSU.

Reese broke Maree Jackson’s single-game rebounding record with 28 rebounds and had a 20-game double-double streak in 2023. Reese is also widely credited for leading LSU to its first NCAA championship in 2023 and wasn’t a surprise when she was selected as the seventh pick in the WNBA draft.

The 6-foot-3 Reese is a rebounding machine, and in any other season, she probably would have won the Rookie of the Year award. She had a remarkable average of 13.6 points and a league-leading 13.1 rebounds per game.

Reese set a single-season record with 446 rebounds, going above former LSU and WNBA star Sylvia Fowles, who had the previous record of 404 rebounds. A'Ja Wilson eventually broke that record by reaching 451.

Despite her impressive play, however, Reese will hope to improve from last season and help the Chicago Sky to a better finish in the Eastern Conference.

