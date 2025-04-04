LSU's Mikaylah Williams drops 3-word reaction as teammate Sa'myah Smith announces major career decision

LSU redshirt sophomore forward Sa’Myah Smith made a shocking announcement that she will be entering the transfer portal ahead of next season, a move that has drawn reactions from several quarters. Smith, who has been with the Tigers since the 2022-23 season, played a role in the program’s run to that year’s national title, announced this move via her X account on Thursday.

Smith thanked the LSU fans, coach Kim Mulkey, and all her teammates over the years. She then went ahead and announced that she would be entering the portal.

“I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining,” she wrote on her X account.

Mikaylah Williams has been teammates with Smith for two years, and she reacted to this announcement by quoting the announcement on X.

“be great cinco,” Williams wrote, wishing her soon-to-be ex-teammate all the best in her future.

Smith had a great first year at LSU, playing all 36 games en route to the national title, earning an SEC All-Freshman honors in the end.

Her second season was meant to be her breakout season, but she suffered an unfortunate ACL injury after seven games, halting her fine start to the campaign.

Smith made a return this season, starting a career-high 28 games, while playing 36 of 37 games in the Tiger’s run to the Elite Eight. She averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists in her final season with the team.

With LSU already losing senior forward Aneesah Morrow, who completed her collegiate career, Smith’s declaration means the program must now find replacement forwards.

However, they can be assured of having some key pieces left in the team after Flau’Jae Johnson declared that she would be forgoing the WNBA Draft this year.

LSU’s Last-Tear Poa joins Sa'myah Smith in entering the transfer portal

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser (Credits: IMAGN)

The Tigers are taking hits from all angles, as coach Mulkey’s team keeps getting depleted.

LSU guard Last-Tear Poa also announced on Wednesday that she will be entering the transfer portal for her fifth year.

Poa was also part of the roster when the program won the national title for the first time in 2023. She made the bucket from beyond the arc twice in the championship game against Iowa.

