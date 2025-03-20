LSU’s Mikaylah Williams mentions 1 special aspect of herself, JuJu Watkins Hannah Hidalgo & current sophomore class

LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams believes that the current sophomore class of basketball players is truly special, and she went on to lay down the reasons behind her thoughts during an interview.

On Thursday, during an appearance on CBS’ "We Need to Talk", an all-women’s sports show, the 19-year-old explained what sets her class apart.

"I think our class stands out because of our versatility," Williams said. "We have all kinds of guards who can play defense, shoot, dribble and pass. Whatever a team needs, we can do it. That’s what makes our class unique—we bring a lot of different skills to the game."

Beyond their abilities on the court, Williams highlighted other qualities that make this group exceptional.

"We also have players who are great people in the community," she added. "I think we are bringing versatility back to the game in every way."

Sophomores like USC’s JuJu Watkins, Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo and Texas’ Madison Booker, have had a stellar season, earning spots on the 10-player list of semifinalists for the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year award.

Williams herself made the final list for the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year award, while she also earned a place in the All-SEC First team.

With March Madness underway, Williams aims to lead the No. 3 seed Tigers (28-5) to glory. Their journey will begin in the Spokane 1 Region when they take on No. 14 San Diego State (25-9) in the first round on Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

If LSU wins the matchup and advances to the second round, they will meet the winner between No. 6 Florida State and No. 11 George Mason.

Williams makes AP All-America team

LSU had three players named to the AP All-America team: Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams. Morrow earned a spot on the second team and Johnson making the third team, while Williams received an honorable mention.

Despite not making the main teams, Williams has been one of LSU’s most important players this season. She has averaged 17.2 points per game while playing multiple positions, including point guard, wing and post.

