LSU’s MiLaysia Fulwiley drops 1-word reaction after combining with former FIU forward

LSU commit MiLaysia Fulwiley is getting ready to dominate women's basketball next season. The former South Carolina star expressed her thoughts in a recent Instagram post.

Ad

On Sunday, former Florida International University men's basketball forward Sheldon Bailey posted a clip of himself playing basketball with Fulwiley on Instagram. The clip showed two scenes where Fulwiley ran up to the basketball, making layup passes to Bailey, who finished with dunks.

"Which lob was better, 1 or2?" He asked in the captions.

Ad

Trending

Fulwiley took to the comment section to hype the video.

"Different! 🔥🔥," she wrote.

LSU commit MiLaysia Fulwiley reacts to Sheldon Bailey's IG video. Image via @bigshelbailey

Bailey, popularly known as "Big Shel," began his collegiate basketball career at Winthrop University, but his NBA dreams were cut short due to injuries. Then he transferred to Florida International University, where he averaged 3.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists on 48.1% shooting during the 2004-05 season.

Ad

After graduating with a degree in political science, Bailey transitioned to acting and has since landed big roles on big shows for major networks, including Netflix, Showtime and FX/Hulu, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime and Peacock.

"Big Shel" has also been involved in other sports, including Australian rules football, volleyball, football and boxing.

Sports reporter reveals how MiLaysia Fulwiley's LSU transfer broke hearts

Former South Carolina women's basketball star, MiLaysia Fulwiley, reportedly broke hearts when she announced she was entering the transfer portal. Fulwiley and the Gamecocks were coming off a blowout loss to UConn in the national championship game.

Ad

The Greenville News reporter Lulu Kesin, who broke the news of Fulwiley's transfer, revealed how it broke fans' hearts. Kesin cited her mother as an example.

"It broke my mom’s heart,” she said."My mom's favorite player ever is MiLaysia Fulwiley. So, like you see the effect these players have on fans. It’s hard to be the one that obviously is like, ‘They’re leaving,’ but at the same time, that is my job, and not reporting that when I found the information would have been not doing my job." (Timestamp: 25:24)

Ad

Ad

Despite coming off the bench, Fulwiley was the team's second-best scorer last year (11.7 points per game). However, she only started 3 out of 77 games in her two years at South Carolina, which made college hoop experts and fans speculate that she would leave the team.

The Columbia native, who is regarded as a hometown hero, will now focus on her performances at LSU, where she will team up with Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and transfer center Kate Koval next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here