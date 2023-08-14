LSU star Angel Reese goes horseback riding with boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher on their extravagant Jamaican vacation

LSU forward Angel Reese has become a certified college basketball star since winning the national championship with the Tigers. After an eventful season, she is currently enjoying the best offseason of her life.

Reese and her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher, who plays for Florida State, went to Jamaica for their vacation. The couple has been together for over six months, and it's their first holiday. Reese and Fletcher have also frequently posted stories and pictures of their adventures.

Taking a vacation, after all, was a great decision. Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher continued to explore Jamaica as they went on a horseback ride. Reese uploaded an image and a short video to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Recently, the couple went on an offroad motorbike ride as well. The love birds seem to enjoy the time off, updating their fans with all their adventures on social media.

Being the professional-level athletes they are, Reese and Fletcher are meant to take some time off the court before the upcoming season. Angel Reese, who will be entering her senior year this fall, has a lot of expectations on her shoulders.

It's been four months since Reese and the Tigers won the national title, and since then, things have been like a roller coaster for her.

Angel Reese has become the most highly profiled athlete in women's college basketball

Following her title run in April, Angel Reese has been all over the internet. She won the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament award and numerous other recognitions.

Her NIL value soared high, signing big deals with known brands and companies. As she is making waves off the court, the "Bayou Barbie" was also projected to be the top-five pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Things have been going pretty well for the 6-foot-3 forward, though, as she moves on to play as a senior, there are higher expectations from fans and the WNBA scouts.

With a strong squad, Reese and the Tigers will look to repeat the national championship run, with their only obstacle being the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes.

Reese has a lot on the line for her final college basketball season. It will be interesting to see how far the 21-year-old can lead the Tigers. The last team to win back-to-back titles was the UConn Huskies, and the Tigers have a chance to be the second team to achieve such a feat.