LSU star Flau'jae Johnson drops 4-word reaction on BF Chris Hilton Jr. becoming 2025 PACT Leader

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson showered love on her boyfriend, LSU men's football star Chris Hilton Jr., for his latest achievement with the Tigers team. Hilton was named one of the Player Accountability Council Team (P.A.C.T) leaders for 2025, which was posted by the LSU football program on Instagram.

Johnson shared the post on her Instagram Story on Thursday, declaring her pride in her boyfriend for becoming one of the team leaders.

"So proud of you @c.hiltonjr," she captioned the post.

Flau'jae Johnson hypes BF Chris Hilton Jr. for his latest achievement at LSU on IG story. Image via @flaujae

Johnson and Hilton Jr. are regarded as a power couple at LSU. The couple began dating in 2024 and went Instagram-official on Christmas Day. Since then, they have openly supported each other, watching each other's games and celebrating each other's milestones and being involved in each other's projects.

While Johnson thrived in her basketball career, Hilton Jr. faced setbacks due to injuries. The wide receiver missed several games in the 2024 season due to an ankle injury. However, the Louisiana native remained optimistic, embracing "God's timing."

“I learned that you and God don’t operate on the same clock." Hilton said. "I mean, I went from high to low real quick. It wasn’t part of my plan but it was a part of his. Even when I came back, I was so pressed to go out there and try to make plays because that’s who I am. But he still told me not just yet. Then you saw the last two games. I mean really, you just gotta have faith in God. That’s what I say.”

Meanwhile, Hilton Jr. will be returning for his senior season with the Tigers.

Flau'jae Johnson's BF Chris Hilton Jr. donates NIL money to high school

Flau'jae Johnson's boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr. showed his generous side by giving back to his high school, Zachary High. Hilton Jr., who is set to enter his fifth season with the Tigers, will donate a portion of his Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) money to his high school boys basketball team to help them pay for their state championship rings. Award-winning Sportscaster Jacques Doucet announced X.

"@LSUfootball Chris Hilton Jr. is donating a portion of his NIL money to the Zachary High School boy's basketball team to help them pay for their state championship rings. Hilton of course attended Zachary himself," Doucet wrote on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hilton will be returning to LSU for his senior year, alongside wide receivers Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Kyle Parker. The Tigers will also welcome new transfers, including Oklahoma's Nic Anderson, Kentucky's Barion Brown and Florida State's Destyn Hill.

