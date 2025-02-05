  • home icon
  LSU star Flau'jae Johnson drops 4-word reaction to teammate Izzy Besselman's glamorous photoshoot on IG

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Feb 05, 2025 19:08 GMT
LSU Tigers star Flau
LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson reacts to team-mate Izzy Besselman's IG photoshoot. (Credits: IG/Flau'jae Johnson & Izzy Besselman)

LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson was among the well-wishers of teammate Izzy Besselman’s recent photoshoot on social media.

On Wednesday, Besselman uploaded images from the recent photoshoot to her Instagram page, which received many reactions from fans and her Tigers teammates, including Johnson.

"🖤🖤," the caption read.
also-read-trending Trending

Flau'jae Johnson had a short and sweet four-word reaction to the post.

"My b a model"

The LSU star received more complements in her comment section, with one saying:

"Genuinely speechless," a fan commented.
Reactions to Izzy's post (Credits: IG/@izzy_besselman)

Besselman's assistant coach, Gary Redus, and LSU gymnast Annie Beard also complimented her photoshoot images.

"The coat is crazyyyyyyy 🔥🔥🔥." Redus said.
"IZZY. you look SO BEAUTIFUL," Beard wrote.
Reactions to Izzy Besselman’s post (Credits: IG/@izzy_besselman)

Is Izzy Besselman playing for the LSU Tigers in 2024-25 season?

Despite making the roster, Izzy Besselman has not featured for the LSU Tigers in the 2024-25 season. Her last in-season appearance on the court came back in March 2024, when she logged just one minute of playing time against the Auburn Tigers.

LSU still managed to dominate Auburn, with a convincing 78-48 win, despite the guards' limited contribution of just one minute of playing time.

Izzy Besselman last played for the LSU Tigers in March 2024. (Credits: Getty)

The guard has been dealing with a significant health challenge, having been diagnosed with a heart condition that has impacted her ability to participate in games and practices with the LSU Tigers since the preseason.

The LSU star's playing time has been limited, so her statistical contributions have been low. Her data shows her current averages are only 0.3 points, 0.4 rebounds and 62.5 percent field-goal shooting per game.

Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers have been enjoying a strong season. Their impressive 23-1 record has propelled them to second place in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) standings.

Under coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers continued their momentum with a decisive 81-67 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday. This extended their winning streak to three games and helped them rebound from their 56-66 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks earlier this month.

Edited by William Paul
