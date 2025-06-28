LSU star Flau'jae Johnson drops 5-word message for Brian Kelly & Co.'s doubters 

On Friday, LSU star Flau'jae Johnson dropped a five-word message on her Instagram story, hyping coach Brian Kelly and the LSU football program.

The 5-foot-10 guard reshared one of the team's posts on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Keep sleeping, we love that."

The original post, shared by LSU football's official Instagram account, was a carousel featuring 12 photos. It included shots of various players on the team, game-day moments, the team's home stadium, LSU fans in the standsand coach Brian Kelly.

Each image had a text overlay of the phrase "Mentally, we're here," referencing the team's home ground, the Tiger Stadium, which is popularly known as "Death Valley." The post also had a caption:

"Missing Death Valley a little extra today."

The LSU football team is set to return to action on August 31 with a high-stakes season opener against Clemson. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to pack Death Valley as the Tigers' first home game at the Tiger Stadium is scheduled for September 7 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

As for Flau'jae Johnson, she will also be back in purple and gold next season after skipping the WNBA draft in favor of returning to LSU for her senior year. As a junior, she put up impressive numbers, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson set to make USA Basketball competitive debut at the FIBA Americup

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson is currently with the USA women's squad at the FIBA AmeriCup in Chile. Johnson, alongside four other players on the squad, will get the chance to make her USA Basketball competitive debut when the tournament tips off on Saturday.

They will play their first game against the host nation, Chile. They will then take on Colombia on Sunday, Puerto Rico on Monday, and Mexico on Wednesday.

The knockout rounds begin with the quarterfinals on July 4, followed by the semifinals on July 5. The tournament will conclude on July 6, when the final two teams battle it out for the championship.

