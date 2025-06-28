  • home icon
  LSU star Flau'jae Johnson drops 5-word message for Brian Kelly & Co.'s doubters 

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson drops 5-word message for Brian Kelly & Co.'s doubters 

By Inioluwa
Published Jun 28, 2025
LSU star Flau
LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson and LSU fotball coach Brian Kelly. (Images via Instagram @flaujae and @headcoachbriankelly)

On Friday, LSU star Flau'jae Johnson dropped a five-word message on her Instagram story, hyping coach Brian Kelly and the LSU football program.

The 5-foot-10 guard reshared one of the team's posts on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Keep sleeping, we love that."
LSU star Flau&#039;jae Johnson drops 5-word message to hype up Brian Kelly and co. (Image via Instagram @flaujae)
LSU star Flau'jae Johnson drops 5-word message to hype up Brian Kelly and co. (Image via Instagram @flaujae)

The original post, shared by LSU football's official Instagram account, was a carousel featuring 12 photos. It included shots of various players on the team, game-day moments, the team's home stadium, LSU fans in the standsand coach Brian Kelly.

Each image had a text overlay of the phrase "Mentally, we're here," referencing the team's home ground, the Tiger Stadium, which is popularly known as "Death Valley." The post also had a caption:

"Missing Death Valley a little extra today."

The LSU football team is set to return to action on August 31 with a high-stakes season opener against Clemson. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to pack Death Valley as the Tigers' first home game at the Tiger Stadium is scheduled for September 7 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

As for Flau'jae Johnson, she will also be back in purple and gold next season after skipping the WNBA draft in favor of returning to LSU for her senior year. As a junior, she put up impressive numbers, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson set to make USA Basketball competitive debut at the FIBA Americup

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson is currently with the USA women's squad at the FIBA AmeriCup in Chile. Johnson, alongside four other players on the squad, will get the chance to make her USA Basketball competitive debut when the tournament tips off on Saturday.

They will play their first game against the host nation, Chile. They will then take on Colombia on Sunday, Puerto Rico on Monday, and Mexico on Wednesday.

The knockout rounds begin with the quarterfinals on July 4, followed by the semifinals on July 5. The tournament will conclude on July 6, when the final two teams battle it out for the championship.

Inioluwa

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

