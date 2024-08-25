LSU star Flau'jae Johnson reminisces Lady Tigers' "beautiful" trip to Greece: I'm going to have my wedding there

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson welcomed Paige Bueckers to her "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast. The two-star college hoopers discussed their friendship, fashion style and gameplay, among others. At the end of the episode, Johnson recapped the adventures she embarked on during the offseason.

She said that she performed at various parties and events and also went on a tour to Greece with the LSU Lady Tigers squad. While recapping her trip, she revealed that she and her "future boo" would get married in Santorini, Greece.

Johnson said (from 28:57):

"Wow, it was beautiful. My favorite place was Santorini I posted on Twitter that I'm going to have my wedding there. So my future boo wherever you at wherever you are please know we are having our wedding in Santonrini," Flau'jae Johnson said.

The LSU star posted several pictures from her trip on Instagram. In one of the posts, she felt like she was posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

"@sportsillustrated vibes in Greece with Peace ✌️"

Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson predicted the media's reaction

While on the show, UConn star Paige Bueckers and the Lady Tigers hooper discussed what a potential matchup between the two would look like if they go against each other in the 2025 NCAAW championship tournament. Bueckers said:

"I think it would be very entertaining like both sides," Bueckers said. "I love Mikaylah Williams' game. I love her game, I wanted her to come to UConn but obviously, ... I think it'll be yeah entertaining. I'm sure the headlines would probably be me versus you but a whole lot of talent on the floor," she added. (22:43)

Flau'jae and Paige's friendship became the talk of the town when they were seen hanging out together at the 2024 WNBA All-Star game. The two have been appreciative of their hooping skills and have publicly complimented each other as well.

The UConn star will try to lead the Huskies to an NCAAW championship win, while Flau'jae Johnson will help the Kim Mulkey-led squad secure another national title.

