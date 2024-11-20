LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson reveals her "Master Plan" for Hollywood success

At just 21 years old, LSU basketball sensation Flau'Jae Johnson is crafting a future as dynamic as her crossover dribble. The All-Southeastern Conference guard sat down with Billboard for a story published on Monday to discuss her goals on and off the court.

An emerging rap artist signed to Roc Nation, Johnson is determined to become the first athlete to dominate both the WNBA and the music industry. While her goals are ambitious, she’s already laying the groundwork with a clear vision — her “Master Plan.”

The origins of a Flau'Jae Johnson dream

On the set of her new music video, "Master Plan," Flau'Jae Johnson opened up about her roots, influences, and how tragedy shaped her aspirations. Her father, Camouflage, a rising rap star from Savannah, Georgia, was tragically killed six months before her birth. His legacy, however, remains a driving force in her life.

“When I was younger, all I did was listen to my father,” she said. “My mom told me he used to listen to all types of artists — from New York to the West Coast. He was influenced by ’Pac. So, when I decided to take rap seriously, I studied the greats, just like I do with basketball. My Uncle G told me to research the legends, and that’s how I discovered Rakim. He’s in my top five forever.”

"Master Plan"

Flau'Jae’s latest single, 'Master Plan', is a tribute to hip-hop’s origins. Sampling Rakim’s iconic 'Paid in Full', the song underscores her commitment to respecting the genre’s roots. Shot in New York City, the video honors the birthplace of hip-hop.

“New York is the mecca of hip-hop,” she explains. “This is where it all started — from DJ Kool Herc to Grandmaster Flash & the Furious 5. When I heard that Rakim sample in the studio, the first thing that came to mind was, ‘I’m thinking of a master plan.’ It felt like destiny.”

Balancing hoops and bars

As a dual-threat athlete and artist, Flau'Jae Johnson juggles rigorous basketball practices with studio sessions. Her ability to excel in both arenas stems from her disciplined mindset.

“I learn from WNBA vets about their skillsets and training, and I do the same with musicians. Then, I blend the two,” she said.

Her sights are firmly set on making history.

“I 100% plan on going to the WNBA and rapping," Johnson said. " Nobody’s done that yet, so I gotta be the first. Doing it on that level is so respectable.”

Her vision extends beyond personal success. Recently, Flau'Jae Johnson purchased 20 acres of land in Savannah, Georgia, to create a resource center for her community. The facility will provide sports and music training, tutoring and financial literacy education.

“I want kids to have a safe place to go after school,” she said. “I’m working with my brand partners to create a curriculum that will help them build their futures.”

The 'Best of Both Worlds'

Flau'Jae’s debut album, "Best of Both Worlds." reflects her dual identity as a baller and a rapper. With the deluxe edition featuring "Master Plan." she’s already proving that her unique path is no fluke.

“I’ve been the first to do a lot of things,” she said. “But this? This is my master plan.”

Flau'Jae Johnson isn’t just a star in the making; she’s building an empire — and she’s doing it her way.

