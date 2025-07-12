LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's BF Chris Hilton Jr. had 1-word message following her Roses Tip-Off concert in Kentucky

LSU footballer Chris Hilton Jr. was among the many to react after his girlfriend, LSU basketball standout Flau'jae Johnson, lit up the stage at the Roses Tip-Off concert in Louisville, Kentucky.

Following the event, Hilton reposted Flau’jae’s appreciation message on his Instagram story, adding a short caption:

“Proud,” followed by three red-heart emojis.

Credit: IG/@c.hiltonjr

The LSU wide receiver has never shied away from cheering on Flau’jae’s achievements, whether on the court or on the mic. Flau’jae had earlier posted her own thank-you message to fans on Instagram after the event, writing:

“Wow this crazy I used to dream of this 🥺🙏KENTUCKY WAS CRAZYYYY🔥🔥 @tfnsrun4roses was so litt. I love all of yall and hope yall had a good time ! We rocked out 4️⃣4️⃣🔥🔥🔥🔥. THANKS FOR GETTING MERCH TOO.”

The Roses Tip-Off concert took place at Freedom Hall and served as the launch event for the Run 4 The Roses Classic, one of the biggest girls’ basketball tournaments in the country.

It featured live performances from Flau’jae Johnson, the headline act, with other performers like 310Babii, Myapp, J Money, Bankroll NI, Clean Jai, and Fletchy also on the bill. There were also interactive fan moments and social media-ready photo ops.

Hilton and Johnson made their relationship public last Christmas, and have since grown into one of LSU’s most admired athletic couples. Hilton has continued to rise in football, while Johnson is a star on the basketball court and one of college sports’ most recognisable music talents. Together, they have become one of the biggest couples in campus sports culture.

Flau'jae Johnson reveals favorite NCAA game from last season

In an interview that was posted by Overtime Select on Instagram on Wednesday, Flau'jae Johnson was asked by Johnson High School hooper Jenica Lewis about her favorite game from the past year.

"Probably the UCLA game, because I already knew what the stakes were, winning a ring," Johnson said. "Didn't go how I wanted it to go, but it was still my favorite game because of the competition, the strategy, the game plan, everything."

The game was an Elite Eight matchup between LSU and UCLA, and though the Tigers lost 72-65, Flau'jae Johnson posted a season-best 28 points along with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

