LSU star Flau'jae Johnson shares 4-word reaction to a striking message from a fan 

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, showed how much her daughter's music has touched lives. Brooks shared a message a fan sent to the LSU star on her Instagram story on Friday.The fan said that playing Johnson's song, &quot;Point of View,&quot; saved them from depression and suicide.&quot;If you're wondering why I'm still breathing, it's because of you,&quot; the fan wrote. &quot;This song saved me from depression and suicide. I appreciate you sharing this with us, the world for saving a life from everything you spoke. I can relate too.&quot;Johnson replied to the fan and expressed gratitude.&quot;Damn that's real,&quot; Johnson wrote. &quot;I'm glad you feel okay and that my music helped you.&quot;Brooks shared the message, with five mending heart emojis.&quot;Puts things into perspective,&quot; Brooks wrote.Kia Brooks shares a fan's message to daughter Flau'jae Johnson on IG story. Image via @kiajbrooksInspired by her late dad and rapper, Jason Johnson, popularly known as Camoflauge, Johnson started her music career at a young age. She participated in talent shows, and first gained media attention on &quot;America's Got Talent,&quot; where she finished as a quarterfinalist.Now signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation, Johnson has released several singles and albums, which earned praise from celebrities and fans.Flau'jae Johnson appreciates Boosie Badazz for being a father to herWith Flau'jae Johnson shining on and off the court, she continues to appreciate those who contributed to her growth. This includes popular rapper Boosie Badazz.In an interview with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, Johnson recalled the time Boosie became a father to her. It started after her dad and rapper, Jason Johnson, popularly known as Camoflauge, died six months before she was born. The incoming senior also revealed that Boosie has not stopped supporting her.&quot;He’s got a heart of gold. He’ll give you the shirt off his back,” Johnson said on Thursday, via the &quot;Club Shay Shay&quot; podcast,. “He showed me love and took care of me like I was his child while I was in his presence. He’ll always have my respect.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnson added that Boosie always stepped in whenever she needed something that her mother, Kia Brooks, could not provide. While she admitted that the rapper could be controversial, Johnson said that she would always love and admire him.