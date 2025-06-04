LSU star Flau'jae Johnson shares snippets of herself enjoying golfing with BF Chris Hilton Jr. via IG

LSU Tigers star Flau'Jae Johnson has kept busy this offseason. While she has spent plenty of time training for her final college season, she has also had some fun. Johnson often shares her day-to-day life on her social media accounts and on Tuesday, it was no different.

Johnson is in a relationship with LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr, and on Tuesday night, the couple went to the driving range for a bit of casual golfing. She posted a few clips on her Instagram story. In the first clip, she teased Hilton for taking it so seriously, calling him Tiger Woods.

"Tiger Woods over here."

Image via Flau'Jae Johnson's Instagram story.

In the next clip, Hilton backed up his serious attitude with an impressive shot. He hit the ball and it went over the fence and out of the driving range.

Image via Flau'Jae Johnson's Instagram story.

In the last clip Johnson shared from the night, she tried to replicate Hilton's impressive shot. While she did not get the ball over the fence, she still hit it an impressive distance.

Image via Flau'Jae Johnson's Instagram story.

Flau'Jae Johnson and Chris Hilton Jr. have been dating publicly since December

Flau'Jae Johnson and Chris Hilton Jr. are a power couple at LSU. Johnson is the star player of the women's basketball team, and while Hilton has struggled with injuries during his college career, he is a strong wide receiver for the football team. The couple announced their relationship with an Instagram post around Christmas.

However, they have not indicated how long they were dating before they became Instagram official. Hilton has spent the past four years with the LSU Tigers but has struggled with injuries throughout his career. This past season, he only made nine receptions for 243 yards and three TDs.

Hilton will return for a fifth college season in 2025. He has another year of eligibility because of his medical redshirt status. He spoke in March about what his goals were in spring practice.

"For me, it’s probably just trying to stay healthy. That’s been the biggest thing these past couple of years for me. Just staying healthy but also just trying to establish myself. Because being injured, you’re kind of out [of] the way."

Johnson is also returning for her final college season. She will be expected to help lead the LSU Tigers to a deep run in March Madness.

