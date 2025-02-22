LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson takes credit for helping Mikaylah Williams win SEC Freshman of the Year: "It was my goal"

Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson are enjoying an incredible run with the LSU Tigers this season. The two players, along with Aneesah Morrow, were featured on the digital cover of the Slam U magazine.

In the interview, Johnson spoke about taking Williams under her wing and helping the sophomore guard win the SEC Freshman of the Year award. Flau'jae had won the honor in 2023.

"It was my goal to make her freshman the year after me (and) we did that," she said.

Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams visited the LSU campus together in 2022. While Johnson committed to play from the 2022-23 season, Williams joined a year later. The sophomore recounted the two of them thinking:

“We're gonna be here together, and we(’re) basically gonna take over.”

Johnson and the Tigers won the national championship in 2023 and advanced to the Elite Eight last year. This season, LSU is on an incredible run with a 26-2 overall record and is in the race for the title.

"Anything less than a Final Four, I'm not gonna be happy about because I know what this team is capable of," Johnson said. "We’re trying to go all the way [and] get better every day. We could be so good. We’re right there. You know when you looking at something and you’re, like, right there.

"With a team, that's why it's so cool because it takes so many different components to get where we’re at, but, man, once you get a taste of that national championship, that's the kind of standard we have here now. We're not going for nothing less at all."

Flau'jae Johnson is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Mikaylah Williams comments on her decision to join Flau'jae Johnson and the Tigers

Mikaylah Williams was a five-star recruit and was ranked No. 2 by ESPN. After receiving offers from Duke, Ole Miss, Baylor and Texas A&M, the guard chose to stay close home, choosing LSU.

When talking to SLAM, the Bossier City, Louisiana native hoped to be an example to younger basketball players.

“I want to show all the little girls coming behind me that it’s possible to be from Louisiana, stay at home and do something big,” Williams said. “I want them to see that with hard work and sacrifice, they can make it to the biggest stage of their lives.”

After a standout freshman season, Mikaylah Williams is averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest this year.

