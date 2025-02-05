LSU star Flau’jae Johnson “woke up mad” after expressing her anger over a messed up fast food order

College basketball sensation Flau’jae Johnson has expressed her frustration after receiving a messed-up fast food order, on Wednesday. The LSU star guard took to social media to vent her disappointment after the encounter with the vendor.

Reacting on her Instagram story, as shared by NCAA Noobita on X the LSU Tiger star said:

"OK, Chipotle, let me tell you, I can't take it no more. I ordered this on DoorDash, right? I said double steak. Y'all fill my bowl up with rice and beans? Double steak, bro. With a steak, where's the steak? Oh, they go one. Like, come on, bro.

"Somebody at corporate gotta fix this, bro. I just shouted y'all out all in the interviews like this is ridiculous, bro. Now I, I ain't got no protein. I just gotta eat rice and beans. This is crazy, bro. I said double steak," said Flau’jae.

Johnson's irritation was sparked by a botched food delivery from DoorDash, which got her order completely wrong, instead of the double steak she specifically requested, she received a bowl filled with rice and beans.

Flau’jae helps LSU to third consecutive win

Flauj'ae Johnson has been instrumental in the LSU Tigers' impressive performance this season, consistently delivering strong performances that have helped the team maintain its exceptional form.

Her impressive stats show she has averaged 20 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, with a notable 48.4% shooting accuracy from the field.

Johnson delivered a standout performance in LSU's convincing 81-67 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday, scoring 20 points, securing five rebounds, and dishing out two assists to propel her team to claim their third consecutive win after losing to the South Carolina Gamecock a few weeks ago.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 09 Women's - LSU at Tennessee - Source: Getty

She had the second-highest point total in the game, trailing only Mikaylah Williams, who led the scoring chart with 22 points, four assists and three rebounds.

With the victory, the LSU Tigers preserved their second-place position in the SEC standings, boasting an impressive 27-2 overall record this season.

