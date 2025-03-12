Australia’s basketball star Last-Tear Poa star has expressed her gratitude after her family flew to the United States to watch her play her last home game for the LSU Tigers. Poa’s family was in attendance on LSU’s senior day as they took on Ole Miss last Sunday.

The 5-foot-11 guard posted a video of her dad celebrating one of her points on Instagram and captioned the post:

“It means more”.

The excitement in Poa’s post should not come as a surprise as she was born in Melbourne, meaning her family does not get to see her play basketball every day. The former has been playing college basketball in the US for five years and is currently in her third and final year at LSU.

However, while the joy of her family being in the stands for her final home game was enough, Poa did not put on a show for them.

The 5-foot-11 shooting guard dropped just two points, three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes of game time. Poa’s poor numbers contributed to LSU’s defeat in the game as the Tigers suffered a 77-85 loss.

Poa leaves LSU as national champion as she eyes NIL deal

While Poa had a poor game against Ole Miss, she will leave LSU as a national champion irrespective of what happens in the postseason.

The Melbourne-born basketball star was part of the Tigers team that led LSU to their first women’s basketball national title in the 2022-2023 season. She could still end up as a double-national champion should LSU go all the way in this season’s NCAA tournament.

So far this season, Poa is averaging 2.1 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. However, her best year with the Tigers came last season, as she averaged 4.9 points and 3.0 assists per game and took 31 charges.

Meanwhile, with the NCAA tournament set to be her last competition with the Tigers, it remains to be seen what Poa will do next. The 5-foot-11 shooting guard is expected to declare for the WNBA draft, which will enable her to secure brand deals.

During her time in college, Poa was unable to get NIL deals as she is an Australian citizen on an F-1 student visa, which restricts her from engaging in employment or activities that are considered employment, like NIL deals, in the US.

Poa did sue the US immigration authorities over the rule but no judgment has been made. However, she would have no problem with getting brand deals if she enters the WNBA draft as professional athletes in the US are given a P-1A visa, which allows them to work legally.

