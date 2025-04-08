LSU star Livvy Dunne drops 1-word reaction on Hailey Van Lith's latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature

LSU gymnast Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne expressed excitement at TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith's swimsuit commercial on social media. Van Lith was featured on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit campaign on Instagram after she was named the SI Swimsuit cover model.

The video showed the Horned Frogs star wearing a variety of different swimsuit looks on Tuesday.

"From court to cover, her game is unmatched... Meet #SISwimsuit’s digital star, @haileyvanlith 🏀", the post was captioned.

Dunne dropped an adoring reaction in the comment section.

"omgggg🔥," she wrote.

LSU star Livvy Dunne drops a comment on Hailey Van Lith's SI Swimsuit campaign on IG. Image via @si_swimsuit

Both Dunne and Van Lith were LSU student-athletes before the latter transferred to TCU last year after a difficult season with the Lady Tigers basketball. However, Dunne remains a popular face for the LSU gymnastics program. But her season was cut short after she sustained an avulsion fracture in her kneecap.

Despite not being able to compete in her fifth and final year, Dunne continued to cheer for her team throughout the SEC tournament.

In the meantime, the fifth-year LSU gymnast continues to be one of the highest-earning student-athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) era, with a valuation of $4.1 million, according to On3. Part of her NIL deals include becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model like Van Lith.

Hailey Van Lith reacts to being named SI Swimsuit cover model

Following TCU women's basketball Elite Eight exit from the recently concluded NCAA Tournament, Hailey was named Sports Illustrated cover model for April on Tuesday.

SI posted an Instagram video, showcasing Van Lith in different swimsuits. They include a black one-piece, a two-piece cowprint bikini, a brown sparkle bikini and a black bikini with white trim.

“My initial reaction was, I was intimidated,” Van Lith says of the decision to shoot for SI Swimsuit. “I didn't know if I would be comfortable in that kind of setting, but I wanted to try something that I had never tried. I would regret it a lot if I let my insecurities or my reservations hold me back from it.”

The 2024-25 season is regarded as a comeback for Van Lith, who struggled at LSU before transferring to TCU for her final year of her collegiate career.

She led the Horned Frogs to their first Big 12 Tournament title, which earned her the Big 12 Player of the Year title. She also led TCU to her fifth Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, making her the first player in both men's and women's basketball to achieve that feat with her third team.

