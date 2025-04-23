LSU star Livvy Dunne drops 3-word reaction to Haley Cavinder celebrating being "foreva fergy" with Jake Ferguson & family

Days after announcing her engagement to Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder continued to entertain fans, including gymnastics star Olivia Dunne, with content from her special day.

On Tuesday, Cavinder shared more photos from the day she got engaged to Ferguson. The photos featured the couple sharing a kiss and drinking together. The snaps also included Cavinder and Ferguson's families, who were present at the occasion.

"Foreva Fergy," she captioned the post.

Dunne took to the comment section to express her excitement for the newly engaged couple.

"That's so beautiful 😭 💓," Dunne wrote.

Olivia Dunne comments on Haley Cavinder’s IG post. Image via @haleycavinder

Dunne and the Cavinder twins (Haley and Hanna) are some of the biggest NIL student-athletes of the last few years. The twins hosted Dunne on the "Twin Talk" podcast in 2023, where the trio formed a friendship and often share comments on one another's social media posts.

Haley Cavinder reveals why she's so vocal about relationship with Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder got engaged to Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson, and the couple made sure the world knew about it. However, it would not be the first time they have been public about their relationship, and Cavinder revealed why.

In a January 2024 YouTube Q&A with twin sister Hanna Cavinder, Haley said she felt comfortable about sharing her love life with the public because her then-boyfriend was loud about it.

"Honestly, I'm very confident and comfortable with sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it,” she said, also adding that Ferguson’s openness makes her “feel very comfortable and confident sharing him as well.”

Cavinder and Ferguson began to date in the summer of 2023. By September, they were officially a couple and made the announcement on social media.

Since then, the two have been steadily together, often showing up at each other's games. Their recent engagement is seen as evidence that their relationship can only become stronger than ever.

