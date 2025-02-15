LSU star rapper Flau'Jae Johnson drops 5-word reaction as Ole Miss HC shows love to her latest music on Valentine's Day

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson released her latest album, "Flau & B" on Friday, which was also Valentine's Day. She received support from fans and teammates and Ole Miss women's basketball coach, Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

The coach posted a video on her Instagram story listening to the song "OTW" from the album and a fan reposted it on X. Johnson reacted to the video, writing:

"I love coach yo man 😂😂."

The album is Flau'jae Johnson's first attempt at the R&B genre and is already making waves. A fan posted on X that "Flau & B" was ranked at No. 12 in the iTunes R&B/Soul chart. At the time of publishing, the album jumped one spot and is at No. 11. The LSU guard reacted to the news, writing:

"Omg this is crazy, I don’t think I’ve ever charted this high. What a blessingggggggg, can we crack the top 10?"

Flau'jae Johnson has been teasing the album for a while now and in Thursday's episode of her "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast, she spoke more about the background behind the release.

"I don't know what people are expecting and that's the scary part about dropping this R&B project," she said. "But I want people to know that this R&B project, I'm not an R&B artist. I'm just tapping into some different lake, I'm in my Drake mode." [43:39]

"I'm excited for the project to drop and in my caption, I said, 'This ain't R&B, this Flau & B.' Because it's like R&B with a twist. It's still R&B and hip-hop. I'm not singing like Alicia Keys, I'm not Adele. It's not like super singy. I'm still rapping, it's just more melodic."

Commenting on the specific reason behind dropping it on Feb. 14, Johnson said:

"I felt like Valentine's Day; it was just the best time for me to get this off because I want to show more of my melodic side and not just more rappy rappy and my more vulnerable side. This is my most vulnerable project and so I'm super excited for the fans to see."

Flau'jae Johnson and LSU continue their regular season exploits

Flau'jae Johnson and LSU had one of the best starts to the season with a 20-game winning streak. After the loss to South Carolina in January, the Tigers are back to their winning ways and have won five straight games.

While she enjoys her album release, Johnson and the Tigers are preparing for an important clash against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns on Sunday.

