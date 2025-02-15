  • home icon
  LSU teammates show love as Flau'jae Johnson drops new album on Valentine's Day

LSU teammates show love as Flau'jae Johnson drops new album on Valentine's Day

By Ruth John S
Modified Feb 15, 2025 17:23 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Florida
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Florida - Source: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson tapped into new waters with her latest R&B album, "Flau & B" released on Friday, Valentine's Day. The rapper released her debut EP, "Best of Both Worlds," in June 2024 and featured famous hip-hop artists like NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne.

Johnson's album received incredible love from fans and her fellow LSU teammates. Sophomore Mikaylah Williams shared a screenshot of the album on Apple Music on her Instagram story on Friday, writing:

"You slid on the while thing 😭😭 (Flau'jae)."

Johnson then reposted the story on her Instagram account and wrote:

"HaHa Thanks 12❤️"
Mikaylah Williams Instagram (@miwill12_, @flaujae)
Mikaylah Williams Instagram (@miwill12_, @flaujae)

LSU senior guard Last-Tear Poa posted about the song, "OTW" from the album. Poa first shared Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks' Instagram story pointing out the line, "Want to chill you can crash here/I won't cry that's my last tear."

"My girl put me in her song 🥺😩😘😘," Poa wrote.

She also posted a screenshot of the song and wrote:

"I love it 🥺😍😍."

Watch both stories here:

Flau'jae Johnson is well-known as a hip-hop artist after the immense success of her debut EP. She talked about trying the new genre on Thursday's episode of her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae."

"I want people to know that this R&B project, I'm not an R&B artist. I'm just tapping into some different lake, I'm in my Drake mode," she said. (43:37)
youtube-cover
Flau'jae Johnson delves more into her latest album

In storytelling, it is common for the writer to see themselves in the character. In "Flau & B" Johnson tried to portray one of her alter egos, Monae, which she also revealed is her middle name. Talking about it on her podcast, she said:

"It's like my own. It's not R&B full, but it's me. This is like my alter ego. I would say the girl behind this project is Monae. She's crazy and Monae is my middle name if y'all don't know.
"She's crazy, she's in love but she's scared of love but she wants to love doesn't know how to love, can't accept the love. So, I love Monae and that's something I never told anybody about this project so I'm glad I said that."

While she is excited about the project, Flau'jae Johnson is also enjoying a great run with the LSU Tigers. With a 25-1 overall record, the Tigers are looking to build on their Elite Eight run last season and hopefully repeat their 2023 national championship win.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Ruth John S
