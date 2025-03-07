LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators women's basketball predictions, odds and picks for March 7 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

No. 3 seed LSU will take on No. 11 seed Florida in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Florida (16-16) began their SEC Tournament journey with a 60-50 win against No. 14 Auburn on Wednesday, before impressively taking down No. 6 seed Alabama, 63-61, on Thursday in the second round.

LSU tied a program record with 27 regular season wins and a 12-4 in SEC to receive a double-bye in the SEC Tournament for the fourth year in a row. The Tigers played in the SEC Championship last season and have reached the semifinals in both of the past two years.

When both teams met earlier this season, it was the Tigers who won 80-63 at Gainesville. The winner of this game will progress to the semifinals to play the winner between No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 2 Texas.

LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators prediction

Unlike their meeting in January, we expect this to be a close game. However, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams are expected to eventually pull LSU through in the end for a Tigers win.

Prediction: LSU Tigers 75, Florida 68

LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators odds

Team Spread Total Money Line LSU Tigers -14.5 (-115) U 153.5 (-115) - 2000 Florida Gators +14.5 (-120) O 153.5 (-120) + 600

LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators head-to-head

In the last seven meetings, the Tigers have won five and are on a four-game winning streak in this matchup.

LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators key players

Flau’Jae Johnson, Morrow and Williams were selected for the First Team All-SEC, making LSU the only team with multiple players selected. All of these players are expected to play key roles in the postseason, except Johnson.

The junior guard, who leads the team in scoring with 18.9 points per game, will be out during the SEC tournament as she looks to heal from a shin inflammation in time for the NCAA Tournament.

Liv McGill scored a career-high 29 points in the win over Alabama, and she will also be one to watch out for the Gators on Friday.

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators?

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

