LSU vs. Alabama: Player Stats and box score for February 27, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

The battle between No. 7 LSU and No. 20 Alabama was so competitive that it couldn't be decided in regulation. It took overtime for the Tide to outlast the Tigers 88-85. Alabama (23-6, 10-5 in the SEC) took every ounce of effort to best LSU (27-3, 12-3 in the SEC) and the Tide finished the game with their top two scorers fouled out.

LSU vs. Alabama Player Stats and Box Score

LSU

F. Johnson 6 7 1 1 0 3 5 38 S. Smith 15 6 1 2 1 0 2 34 M. Williams 22 4 4 0 1 3 4 36 A. Morrow 16 9 3 5 2 2 3 38 S. Day-Wilson 7 1 4 0 0 2 2 30 M. Sheppard 10 4 3 2 0 1 4 25 J. Wolfenbarger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 L. Poa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 K. Gilbert 9 0 0 0 0 2 1 18 A. Del Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 J. Richard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

Alabama

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN S. Barker 21 5 5 2 0 3 5 44 Z. Green 15 7 4 0 1 5 3 39 E. Cody 17 6 1 2 5 3 2 40 K. Weathers 3 9 3 2 0 0 2 43 A. Nye 28 4 0 1 1 2 5 34 C. Ezumah 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 4 E. Lester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 J. Cunningham 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 D. Collins 4 3 2 0 0 2 0 17

LSU vs. Alabama Game Summary

The home Tide opened strong, jumping out to a 14-5 edge at the midpoint of the first quarter. LSU trimmed the advantage to 23-16 after the opening quarter. Alabama remained hot in the second quarter, pushing the edge to as many as 13 points before leading 46-35 at halftime.

LSU played a sharp third quarter, trimming the advantage to just four points at one point and trailing 60-54 after the third quarter. Bama pushed its edge back to 10, but LSU pulled within 73-72 on a 10-1 run. The teams swapped leads back and forth with the game ultimately being tied at 79 on a Mikaylah Williams jumper for LSU with 23 seconds to play.

The two teams battled back and forth in overtime, with the game coming down to a final 3-point shot to tie fomr Mikaylah Williams, which rimmed off to give Alabama the victory. The Tide hung on to win with their two best players sidelined by fouls.

LSU got 22 points from Mikaylah Williams to pace the Tiger attack. Aneesah Morrow added 16 points and nine rebounds. Sa'myah Smith chipped in 15 points and Mjracle Sheppard added 10 points.

Aaliyah Nye paced the Alabama attack with 28 points, including 3-for-4 3-point shooting. Nye fouled out in regulation. Sarah Ashlee Barker added 21 points, five rebounds and five assists and fouled out in overtime. Essence Cody added 17 points and Zaay Green chipped in 15 points.

Alabama will finish the regular season on Sunday in a game at No. 13 Oklahoma. LSU will host Ole Miss on Sunday to finish its season.

