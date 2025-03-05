LSU vs. Kentucky: Player stats and box score for March 4, 2025 2024-25 college basketball season

No. 19 Kentucky had a very easy Senior Day, rolling to victory 95-64 over LSU in the Wildcats' home finale. Kentucky (20-10, 9-8 in the SEC) is still trying to sort out its SEC Tournament seeding, but now will avoid a losing record in conference play in new coach Mark Pope's first season. LSU (14-16, 3-14 in the SEC) will likely miss out on post-season play entirely.

LSU vs. Kentucky Player Stats and Box Score

LSU

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN C. Givens III 2 1 3 0 0 2 2 24 D. Bailey 5 6 3 1 0 4 1 33 C. Carter 14 4 2 2 0 2 3 30 R. Miller III 15 6 0 1 1 1 1 25 D. Collins 2 5 1 0 3 1 0 20 J. Sears 13 2 1 0 0 3 2 19 M. Williams III 8 0 1 0 0 2 0 27 D. Fountain 5 4 1 2 0 1 2 22

Kentucky

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN O. Oweh 24 8 3 3 0 2 2 26 L. Butler 5 5 5 2 0 1 1 26 K. Brea 6 1 1 0 0 1 0 29 A. Carr 8 6 0 1 1 0 0 21 A. Williams 9 6 3 2 1 0 2 19 C. Chandler 11 4 4 0 0 2 2 18 T. Noah 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 13 B. Garrison 15 2 4 3 1 1 2 21 T. Perry 0 2 1 1 0 1 2 9 A. Almonor 15 0 0 1 0 0 0 19

LSU vs. Kentucky Game Summary

After LSU scored the game's first basket, Kentucky rolled off the next 15 points. LSU cut the advantage to 18-10, but Kentucky then responded with the next 12 points after that. Kentucky led 50-23 at halftime and was never challenged.

Kentucky stretched its lead as far as 37 points early in the second half before cruising home easily with the win. Kentucky shot 51% for the game and connected on 12 for 32 3-point shooting. For the second time in the last month, Kentucky was also perfect at the foul line, making 11 of 11 shots.

Kentucky was led by Otega Oweh, who had 24 points on 9-for-11 shooting and added eight rebounds. Other Wildcats reaching double figures were Brandon Garrison and Ansley Almonor with 15 points each and freshman Colin Chandler with 11 points.

LSU was paced by Robert Miller III's 15 points and six boards. Cam Carter added 14 points including four 3-point shots. Jordan Seats chipped in 13 points off the bench.

The Wildcats finish their season on Saturday at No. 15 Missouri. Kentucky's final seeding and matchup in Nashville for the SEC Tournament will likely have to wait on the results of Saturday's games.

LSU will host No. 22 Texas A&M to end its regular season, also on Saturday. The Tigers will have to play in Wednesday's first round at the SEC Tournament.

