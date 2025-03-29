LSU vs. NC State Women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Aneesah Morrow

No. 3 seed LSU used a third-quarter comeback to take the lead and eventually best No. 2 seed NC State, 80-73. LSU will now move on to the Elite Eight and face the winner of top-seeded UCLA and No. 5 seed LSU on Sunday.

LSU vs. NC State Box Score

LSU

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF A. Morrow 30 19 0 3 2 1 3 S. Smith 21 11 0 2 2 1 3 M. Williams. 19 8 6 0 0 5 2 L. Poa 0 0 1 0 1 1 2 F. Johnson 3 5 4 1 1 3 3 J. Wolfenbarger 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 J. Richard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 M. Sheppard 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 K. Gilbert 7 1 0 0 1 1 1 S. Day-Wilson 0 4 3 1 0 1 3

Trending

NC State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF T. Trygger 2 5 1 0 0 0 1 Z. Brooks 21 2 5 1 1 1 1 A. James 12 4 2 3 1 3 4 S. Rivers 9 6 5 2 1 3 0 M. Hayes 8 3 0 0 0 1 4 M. Cox 8 7 0 0 0 1 3 L. Awou 0 3 0 0 0 2 0 Z. Jones 13 1 0 1 0 0 1 D. Quigley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

LSU vs. NC State Game Summary

LSU started the game hot, taking a 21-10 lead on an Aneesah Morrow 3-pointer with 3:44 left in the first quarter. While NC State did trim the lead, LSU still led 23-15 after the opening quarter.

But NC State opened strong in the second quarter, going on a 10-2 run to tie the game at 25 on a Zamareya Jones 3-pointer with 7:48 left in the half. NC State eventually took a 40-36 lead at intermission.

The third quarter than swung back to LSU. From a 44-44 tie, LSU had a 7-1 run to lead 51-45 on an Aneesah Morrow layup with 5:01 to play in the third quarter. LSU led 57-53 after the third quarter.

But then, the fourth quarter swung back to NC State. The Wolfpack took a 59-58 lead on a Maddie Cox layup with 8:03 to play. State extended the lead to 65-60 on a pair of Zamareya Jones free throws with 6:22 remaining. LSU kept creeping back and retook the lead, 74-73, on a Mikaylah Williams layup with 1:07 to play.

Aneesah Morrow was the story for LSU, posting 30 points and 19 rebounds. Sa'Myah Smith added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams chipped in 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Wolfpack were led by Zoe Brooks, who had 21 points, with 11 coming in the fourth quarter. Zamareya Jones added 13 points and Aziaha James chipped in 12 points.

LSU won the rebounding battle 52-36, which was probably the deciding factor in the game. NC State was held to just 37% shooting overall.

LSU will now face the winner of UCLA and Ole Miss on Sunday at 3 pm EST. This is LSU's third straight trip to the Elite Eight after not reaching that level since 2008.

