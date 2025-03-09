LSU vs. Texas: Player stats and Box Score for March 8, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

The top-ranked Texas Longhorns defeated the ninth-ranked LSU Tigers 56-49 in the SEC Championship semifinals on Saturday night at Greenville, South Carolina. The Longhorns (31-2, 15-1 SEC) were able to lean on forward Madison Booker with 25 points to advance to the finals of the Southeastern Conference on Sunday to take on the first-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers (28-5, 12-4) now are going to be waiting until Selection Sunday as they are as close to a guarantee to make the NCAA Tournament. Let's take a closer look into the box score for this game and discuss what exactly happened.

LSU vs. Texas box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score LSU 11 12 11 15 49 Texas 13 16 11 16 56

LSU Tigers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Aneesah Morrow F 5-11 0-1 0-2 0 2 1 4 1 3 2 10 Sa'Myah Smith F 2-6 0-0 0-1 1 7 0 0 2 1 3 4 Mjracle Sheppard G 3-7 0-1 2-2 3 6 1 3 0 0 4 8 Mikaylah Williams G 5-13 0-1 1-2 1 5 4 0 0 4 4 11 Last-Tear Poa G 0-3 0-0 3-4 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Jersey Wolfenbarger F 1-2 0-0 1-2 1 3 1 1 2 1 4 3 Aalyah Del Rosario C 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jada Richard G 2-5 1-4 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 Kailyn Gilbert G 1-6 1-1 2-4 0 3 0 0 0 2 1 5 Shayeann Day-Wilson G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 2 1 0 1 3 0

Texas Longhorns box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Madison Booker F 10-19 3-6 2-3 1 6 1 1 1 4 2 25 Taylor Jones F 2-8 0-0 5-6 3 7 0 0 3 2 4 9 Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda G 1-3 0-0 2-3 2 4 0 0 0 2 2 4 Rori Harmon G 3-8 0-1 4-4 2 3 1 1 0 2 2 10 Shay Holle G 0-8 0-5 0-0 3 6 1 0 1 0 3 0 Justice Carlton F 0-3 0-1 0-0 2 8 0 1 0 4 2 0 Kyla Oldacre F 1-3 0-0 2-2 0 3 1 0 2 3 4 4 Jordan Lee G 1-4 0-2 2-2 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 4 Bryanna Preston G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0

LSU vs. Texas Game Summary

The LSU Tigers were absolutely brutal on the offensive side of the floor as the team was able to shoot 19-of-56 (33.9%) overall, 2-of-8 (25.0%) from beyond the arc, and 9-of-17 (52.9%) from the charity stripe. The team struggled rebounding the basketball as LSU had 32 total rebounds (nine offensive, 23 defensive). The team assisted on nine of their 19 made field goals.

The defense was able to force nine steals and five blocks. The offense had 20 points in the paint and four fast break points. They had a four-point lead at one point but could not hold onto the lead.

The Texas Longhorns did not do too much better offensively as the program finished shooting 18-of-57 (31.6%) from the floor, 3-of-15 (20.0%) from the 3-point line, and 17-of-20 (85.0%) from the free-throw line. The offense dished out eight assists on 18 made field goals, but they also committed 18 total turnovers.

The Longhorns were able to dominate on the glass as the team had 43 total rebounds (14 offensive, 29 defensive) and the defense had three steals and seven blocks. The team played more methodically as they had a pair of fast break points as well as 16 points in the paint. Texas was able to get an eight-point lead at one point in this game and secured the seven-point victory.

