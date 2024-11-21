LSU vs. Tulane projected starting lineup feat. Flau’jae Johnson (November 20)

The LSU Tigers will face the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. No. 7 LSU won its first five games to begin the 2024-25 season. All their wins have been decided by double-digits, with three of them involving winning margins of 50 points or more.

The Tigers have overwhelmed their opponents to get the season underway, averaging 95.8 points on offense while allowing 48.6 points on defense. Headlining the group are Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, and Aneesah Morrow.

Johnson is putting up 23.8 points and 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, Williams is averaging 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds, and Morrow is achieving a double-double with 17 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

On the other side, Tulane has a 1-2 record to start its campaign. They lost their first two games to Nicholls State and Missouri but recently got their first victory after beating Grambling State 89-65 on Nov. 16.

The Green Wave are averaging 68 points per game while conceding 63.3 points to their opponents. Four players average 10 or more points, with Sherese Pittman leading the way with 16.7 points per game to go with five rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

LSU vs. Tulane projected starting lineups

Tigers' projected starting lineup

The Tigers will start Shayeann Day-Wilson at point guard, Flau'jae Johnson at shooting guard, Mikaylah Williams at small forward, Aneesah Morrow at power forward and Amani Bartlett at center.

Point guard Shayeann Day-Wilson Shooting guard Flau'jae Johnson Small forward Mikaylah Williams Power forward Aneesah Morrow Center Amani Bartlett

Green Wave's projected starting lineup

The Green Wave will start Victoria Keenan at point guard, Kendall Sneed at shooting guard, Kyren Whittington at small forward, Amira Mabry at power forward and Sherese Pittman at center.

Point guard Victoria Keenan Shooting guard Kendall Sneed Small forward Kyren Whittington Power forward Amira Mabry Center Sherese Pittman

LSU vs. Tulane injury report for Nov. 20

LSU injury report

The Tigers have no injured players listed.

Tulane injury report

The Green Wave have no injured players listed.

How to watch LSU Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave?

There will not be a national broadcast for the game, but it can be viewed on the live TV streaming app such as SEC Network+ on ESPN+. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

