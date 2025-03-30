LSU vs. UCLA women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Lauren Betts

Top-seeded UCLA made a second-quarter rally count in holding off No. 3 seed LSU 72-65 to reach the Final Four. The Bruins will face the winner of USC and UConn on Friday.

Ad

LSU vs. UCLA Box Score

LSU

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF A. Morrow 15 7 1 1 0 4 5 S. Smith 4 10 0 4 1 1 3 M. Williams 10 7 2 1 1 5 4 F. Johnson 28 4 4 2 2 4 1 S. Day-Wilson 2 1 3 0 0 0 2 J. Wolfenbarger 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 A. Del Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 J. Richard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 M. Sheppard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 K. Gilbert 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 L. Poa 3 1 0 0 0 1 1

Ad

Trending

UCLA

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF A. Dugalic 2 2 3 2 0 2 1 L. Betts 17 7 1 1 6 5 2 G. Jaquez 18 8 0 3 0 0 2 L. Jones 5 3 0 1 0 1 2 K. Rice 8 3 8 0 0 3 4 T. Gardiner 15 3 2 1 0 0 0 K. Dudley 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 J. Barker 6 2 0 1 0 1 1 E. Aarnisalo 1 1 1 0 0 1 2

Ad

LSU vs. UCLA Game Summary

UCLA opened the game on a 7-2 run, keyed by a Lauren Betts layup with 7:08 to play in the quarter. But LSU finished the first quarter on an 11-2 run to grab a 13-9 advantage at the end of the opening quarter.

The second quarter was key for UCLA, as the Bruins rallied to a 17-15 lead on a Timea Gardiner 3-pointer with 8:01 remaining in the first half. UCLA took a 23-17 lead on another Gardiner long-range bomb. The Bruins held a 31-25 advantage at halftime.

Ad

The Bruins stretched their advantage to 36-25 on a Londynn Jones 3-pointer with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter. The lead even jumped to 43-29 before an LSU rally moved the teams much closer. The Tigers pulled within 46-41 at the end of the third quarter.

While UCLA pushed its lead to 11 points in the fourth quarter, an 8-0 LSU run pulled the Tigers within 56-53. On the following possession, Betts was fouled in the post a made a free throw to push the edge back to two scores. LSU never got any closer.

Ad

UCLA was paced by Lauren Betts, who had 17 points and seven rebounds. Gabriela Jaquez added 18 points, including 4-for-5 3-point shooting. Timea Garner tallied 15 points, sinking 5 of 8 3-point tries herself.

Flau'jae Johnson led LSU with 28 points. Aneesah Morrow added 15 points and seven rebounds. Mikaylah Williams added 10 points and seve boards. LSU shot just 37% for the game, which cost the Tigers the game despite a 43-38 rebounding edge.

UCLA is now going to the school's first Final Four. A game with USC would rematch three epic meetings earlier thie season. The Trojans won two of the three, albeit while playing all of those games with JuJu Watkins, who is now out for the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here