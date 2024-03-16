“Lucky you got football” - College hoops world subtly roasts Nate Oats’ Alabama after disappointing loss against Florida

Nate Oats' Alabama suffered a disappointing 102-88 loss against the Florida Gators in the SEC Tournament on Friday. Notably, it was the Tide's fourth defeat in six games.

Alabama's early exit from the conference tournament led to several college hoops fans mocking the team on social media.

"Yall suck. Lucky yall got football cuz basketball ain't it for yall fam" one wrote on Instagram.

"Top 5 paid coach in country. Bottom 5 defense" added another.

"Final is we paid horribly. Not a lot of hope for the rest of March. No pride." a third commented.

"Lack of a big man has been a problem all year" a fourth wrote.

Here's a look at some more fan reactions following Alabama's first-round defeat in the SEC Tournament against Florida:

Oats spoke to reporters after the game and suggested that his team lacked killing mentality against Florida:

"Obviously not the outcome we were expecting or hoping. Got to give Florida a lot of credit. They’ve played us really well two straight games. I thought we had a good start to the game, things were rolling. Kind of took the timeout, they got readjusted.

"I didn’t feel we had a killer’s mentality to kind of just put ’em away early. We could have I thought maybe buried them when we got them down 8-zip. They kind of took the timeout, they started making a comeback."

A look at Nate Oats' salary at Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nate Oats

Just a few hours before Alabama's SEC Tournament clash against Florida, reports claimed that Tide coach Nate Oats signed a contract extension with the team. The new deal is expected to make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

Per multiple reports, Oats is scheduled to receive a whopping $4.53 million this season. However, the new details of his contract have not been revealed.

Oats is currently in his fifth season at Alabama. He has won two SEC regular-season championships and two SEC Tournament championships with the team thus far.