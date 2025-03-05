Lucy Olsen, Gabbie Marshall, Jada Gyamfi and more react on Iowa senior Kylie Feuerbach's IG dump from special night

Sunday marked a special night for the Iowa Hawkeyes as Kylie Feuerbach, Lucy Olsen and Sydney Affolter celebrated their Senior Night. The game against the Wisconsin Badgers also marked the final Big Ten regular-season finale and the Hawkeyes won 81-66.

On Tuesday, Feuerbach posted on her Instagram images from the senior night celebrations with the caption:

"Couldn’t ask for anything more💛."

Kylie Feuerbach's former and current teammates reacted to the photo dump in the comments.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. So so proud of you ky," Gabbie Marshall wrote. The two played together from 2021 to 2024.

"Awwww," Lucy Olsen commented.

"I love you so much. My Shayla," Jada Gyamfi wrote.

"My bestest friend forever❤️❤️❤️," Sydney Affolter commented.

"I love you sweet girl🫶🏽 forever," Hannah Stuelke wrote.

"How’d we get this old 😢," Addison O'Grady commented.

Enter Iowa players react to Feuerbach's photos (Credit: Instagram/@kyliefeuerbach)

Feuerbach is playing her third season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. A class of 2020 prospect, the guard spent one season with the Iowa State Cyclones, before joining the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa.

Feuerbach has one more season of eligibility but is still undecided about it.

"I'm definitely just taking in this season and just playing it by ear," Feuerbach said (via HawkCentral). "But just really taking it all in and just enjoying these last few weeks with this year's team. And, yeah, just enjoying that."

Kylie Feuerbach names her favorite memory with the Hawkeyes

In her freshman season at Iowa State, Kylie Feuerbach averaged 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists. She transferred to Iowa for her sophomore year but played just two games as she sustained an ACL tear.

After missing a season, Feuerbach returned in 2023 as the Hawkeyes made their second trip to the NCAA Tournament championship game.

When asked about her favorite memory in four years at Iowa, Feuerbach said:

"I think both Final Four runs were really cool in different ways because the first year I wasn't able to play, so I was able to experience it from the bench, but it was also just like a super cool, fun experience, and that team was so special. And then being able to then once again make it last year was just super cool, being able to play.

"I could probably list a favorite memory from every single day, so it's hard because so many moments have been special. But, yeah, I would say those final four runs were super cool, but there's so many things that add up to it that also have amazing memories as well."

The Hawkeyes are navigating tough waters this season and are set to play the Big Ten Tournament first-round game against Wisconsin on Wednesday.

