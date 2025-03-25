“Lucy Olsen out there by herself”: Iowa fans dejected as Jan Jensen’s team crash out vs Oklahoma

It’s safe to say the Iowa Hawkeyes didn’t have their finest hour Monday, as they were blown out 96-32 by Oklahoma in Norman. While the loss was a rough ending to the season, senior Lucy Olsen still led the team in her final game of college basketball.

The former Villanova player responded with 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a couple of steals.

The loss also meant the Hawkeyes' earliest exit since 2022, when they also lost in the second round of the tourney. They had made it all the way to the Final the past two years, with Caitlin Clark leading the way.

Still, fans showed their appreciation for Lucy Olsen and the rest of the squad. Olsen, in particular, received attention from fans after the heartbreaking end to her college career in social media.

"Lucy Olsen out there by herself for Iowa." a fan said.

"I wish we had more @LucyOlsenbball," a fan added.

"Lucy Olsen was a joy to watch!" another fan wrote.

Some fans also thanked the seniors for their effort and determination over the past few years. Sydney Affolter, AJ Ediger, Addison O’Grady and Olsen ended their playing career on Monday.

Iowa had a 112-30 record in their four years, the best run in the school’s history.

"Thank you for everything seniors! Represented the hawks so well and gave us unbelievable memories!" another fan said.

"Thank you for choosing Iowa @LucyOlsenbball! Best of luck to our seniors! We love ya!!" a fan wrote

"Love this team, I'll miss those seniors so much thank you for an amazing season ladies! Go Hawks!" another fan added.

Jennie Baranczyk beat her alma mater in Lucy Olsen’s last game at Iowa

The Hawkeyes not only lost to Oklahoma on Monday but the Sooners were led by former Hawkeyes player Jennie Baranczyk. After the game, Oklahoma's head coach mentioned what her feelings were facing her former team.

“Today’s a big moment,” Baranczyk said. “There’s a lot of emotions in the game. I was really proud of the steadiness that we had.”

Jennie Baranczyk played for Iowa while current Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen was an assistant on the staff. She's led the Sooners at least to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in her four years at Norman. This will be their first trip to the Sweet 16.

The Sooners will now face the second-seeded UConn Huskies, who blew past San Dakota State 91-57 on Monday.

