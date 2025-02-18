Lucy Olsen Stats Tonight: How did Iowa star fare vs Ohio State? (Feb 17)

Lucy Olsen dazzled in Iowa's 14th conference matchup of the 2024-25 college basketball season, scoring 27 points on 8-of-20 shooting, but it wasn't enough in an 86-78 defeat to the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night.

Olsen made her presence known in the starting lineup. She began with an assist at the 7:48 mark of the first quarter and then scored her first point on a free throw 25 seconds later.

She made her first field goal – a jumper with 4:39 remaining in the first period that had the score at 14-8. Scoring one more shot with 2:41 left, Olsen nearly scored half of the team's points as they trailed 22-12.

Her activity was less apparent in the second quarter. She only played five minutes throughout the period, making one of her two field goal attempts before halftime arrived.

Ohio State led 34-21 at halftime. Olsen was one of the scoring leaders for Iowa in the first half. She had seven points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field, one rebound and an assist in 15 minutes.

Olsen took an aggressive playmaking approach in the third quarter. Getting four points, she also created four assists for her teammates as the Hawkeyes started to pick up the pace on offense by outscoring the Buckeyes 23-17.

The fourth quarter is where Olsen erupted. She scored 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting overall, with all of her field goals coming from beyond the arc. She added three more points from the free throw line, playing a key role in helping Iowa force overtime with the score tied at 74 apiece.

However, the Hawkeyes ran out of gas in the overtime period. The Buckeyes outscored them 12-4, with Olsen providing all four of Iowa's points. Her last two points came at the charity stripe, converting both of her attempts with 1:05 remaining.

She missed two more 3-point shots and committed a turnover, which ultimately led to the Hawkeyes falling short in the loss.

Here's Lucy Olsen's final stats from the game against Ohio State:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT TO PF Lucy Olsen 40 27 2 7 1 0 8-20 3-9 8-12 4 4

Lucy Olsen continues to excel as top scorer for Iowa

Lucy Olsen continues to be an important player for the Iowa Hawkeyes. In the 2024-25 season, Olsen averages 17.4 points, 5.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals for Iowa. She has shot 44.3% from the field, including 33.3% from 3-pointers.

The Hawkeyes boast an 18-8 overall record, winning eight of their 15 Big Ten matchups. They produce 74.5 points on 46.1% shooting from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, beating teams by a margin of 8.8 points per game.

Lucy Olsen and Iowa will look to return to the win column when they host the No. 3 UCLA Bruins on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. ET.

